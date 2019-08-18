NRA Deer Lodge

Bareback: J2 Bridges, 71, 592; Brice Patterson, 67, 444; Zachary Griffin, 62, 296; Austin Klecka, 60, 148.

Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, 82, 767; Andrew Evjene, 77, 518; Judd Applegate, 77, 518; Bailey Bench, 75, 293; Charles Lytle, 72, 157.

Rookie saddle bronc: Matthew Skaw, 66, 71.

Bull riding: Andrew Smith, 72, 714.

Steer wrestling: Kolby Bignell, 4.5, 663; Jake Worthen, 4.7, 497; Caden Camp, 5.0, 331; Kyle Callaway, 5.5, 165.

Tie-down roping: James Ramirez, 13.0, 708; Jackson Stephens, 15.3, 531; Ben Ayre, 17.4, 354; Logan Smith, 19.8, 177.

Team roping: Cody Tew-Landon Williams, 7.1, 737; Randy Sacks-Gregg Cassidy, 7.6, 553; Chance Paradis-Rich Carpenter, 9.3, 368; Chase Holt-Tyrell Lidstrom, 10.2, 184.

Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, 17.56, 791; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 17.65, 655; Hailey Garrison, 17.71, 518; Nancy Ward, 17.93, 382; Abby Knight, 17.97, 245; Annie Williams, 18.07, 136.

Breakaway roping: Mikayla Witter, 2.6, 738; Alicia Stockton, 2.6, 738; Nicole French, 2.7, 529; Morgan Tucker, 3.4, 390; Tara Novak, 4.2, 250; Ryanne Tracy, 4.8, 139.

Junior barrel racing: Rachel Ward, 18.14, 192; Mesa Radue, 18.21, 144; Raenee Mapston, 18.27, 96; Brooklin Baukol, 18.43, 48.

Junior breakaway roping: Jayson Carl, 2.9, 172; Maci DeHaan, 3.5, 129; Paige Palin, 3.7, 86; Kassidy Dunagan, 3.9, 43.

PRCA Baker

All-around cowboy: Bryce Bott, $4,128, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 91, $4,484; 2. Clayton Biglow, 88, $3,438; 3. Orin Larsen, 86.5, $2,541; 4. Steven Dent, 84, $1,644; 5. Ty Breuer, 83, $1,046; 6. Logan Patterson, Tim O'Connell and Seth Hardwick, 82, $598.

Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Callaway and Walt Anseth, 3.7, $3,194; 3. Jade Berry and Scott Guenthner, 3.8, $2,484; 5. Will Stovall, 3.9, $1,952; 6. Colt Floyd and Timmy Sparing, 4.0, $1,419; 8. Brendan Laye and Bridger Chambers, 4.1, $710; 10. Miguel Garcia, Ross Mosher and Dakota Eldridge, 4.2, $59.

Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Clay Futrell and Paul David Tierney/Matt Kasner, 5.0, $4,357; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.3, $3,631; 4. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming and Adam Rose/Clayton Hass, 5.4, $2,905; 6. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.5, $2,178; 7. Kade Smith/Cash Hetzel, 5.6, $1,694; 8. Clay Robertson/Dakota Louis and Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.8, $968; 10. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 6.0, $121.

Saddle bronc: 1. Brody Cress, 90, $3,976; 2. Cody DeMoss, 89, $3,048; 3. Isaac Diaz, CoBurn Bradshaw, Ty Manke and Chase Brooks, 83, $1,325; 7.  Travis Nelson and Chet Smith, 80, $464.

Tie-down roping: 1. Bryce Bott and Justin Smith, 8.7, $4,128; 3. Myles Kenzy, 9.1, $3,440; 4. Trey Young and Lane Livingston, 9.5, $2,752; 6. Tyler Milligan, 9.6, $2,064; 7. Timber Moore, 9.7, $1,606; 8. Mesquite Mahaffey, 9.9, $1,147; 9. Joe Schmidt, 10.0, $688; 10. Brent Belkham, 10.1, $229.

Barrel racing: 1. Kristy Maxwell, 14.73, $4,225; 2. Jessica Routier, 14.74, $3,380; 3. Mary Walker, 14.75, $2,746; 4. Lindsay Kruse, 14.80, $2,113; 5. Megan Champion, 14.83, $1,690; 6. Lisa Anderson, 14.84, $1,268; 7. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Hallie Hanssen, 14.88, $1,004 each; 9. Christy Willert, 14.95, $845; 10. Tammy Carpenter, 14.96, $739; 11. (tie) Lacinda Rose and Callahan Crossley, 14.97, $581 each; 13. Carley Cervi, 15.04, $423; 14. Tia Murphy, 15.05, $317; 15. Keira Simonson, 15.14, $211.

Steer roping: First round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 11.5, $1,684; 2. Trevor Brazile, 11.7, $1,394; 3. Chris Glover, 12.0, $1,103; 4. Jess Tierney, 12.1, $813; 5. Reo Lohse, 12.8, $523; 6. Coy Thompson, 12.9, $290. Second round: 1. Brodie Poppino, 11.0 seconds, $1,684; 2. Coy Thompson, 11.3, $1,394; 3. Bryce Davis, 11.6, $1,103; 4. Jess Tierney, 11.8, $813; 5. Tony Reina, 12.3, $523; 6. J.R. Olson, 14.8, $290. Third round: 1. Scott Snedecor and Trevor Brazile, 9.8, $1,539; 3. Chet Herren, 10.2, $1,103; 4. Martin Poindexter, 10.8, $813; 5. Corey Ross, 10.9, $523; 6. Garrett Hale, 11.3, $290. Average: 1. Coy Thompson, 39.8 seconds on three head, $2,526; 2. Chris Glover, 40.8, $2,091; 3. Jess Tierney, 41.6, $1,655; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 44.4, $1,219; 5. Brian Garr, 52.8, $784; 6. Trevor Brazile, 21.5 on two head, $436.

Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 83.5, $6,789; 2. Gerald Eash, 83, $5,901; no other qualified rides.

PRCA Caldwell, Idaho

All-around cowboy: Riley Richard Warren, $3,046, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: Finals: 1. Kaycee Feild, 91, $1,650; 2. Clayton Biglow, 88.5, $1,250; 3. Steven Peebles, 86, $900; 4. Seth Hardwick, 85, $600; 5. Orin Larsen, 84.5, $350; 6. Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $250. Average: 1. Kaycee Feild, 180, $3,526; 2. Clayton Biglow, 174.5, $2,703; 3. Steven Peebles, 172, $1,998; 4. Seth Hardwick , 170, $1,293; 5. Caleb Bennett, 166, $823; 6. Orin Larsen, 165.5, $588; 7. Cole Reiner, 151.5, $470; 8. Clint Laye, 83, $353.

Steer wrestling: Finals: 1. Aaron Vosler, 4.5, $1,305; 2. Levi Rudd, 4.6, $1,080; 3. Will Lummus and Kodie Jang, 4.7, $743; 5. Nick Guy, 4.8, $405; 6. Kyle Irwin, 5.3, $225. Average: 1. Aaron Vosler and Kodie Jang, 13.9, $4,024; 3. Will Lummus, 14.1, $3,182; 4. Kyle Irwin, 14.3, $2,621; 5.  Levi Rudd and Nick Guy, 14.5, $1,778; 7. Jace Melvin, 15.8, $936; 8. Taylor Gregg, 16.1, $374.

Team roping: Finals: 1. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 5.1, $1,138; 2. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.6, $942; 3. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.3, $746; 4. Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 6.7, $550; 5. Kaden Richard/Brady Ramone, 7.0, $353; 6. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 7.2, $196. Average: 1. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 15.4, $4,561; 2. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 16.7, $3,966; 3. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 17.0, $3,371; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 17.5, $2,776; 5. Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 19.0, $2,181; 6. Kaden Richard/Brady Ramone, 19.1, $1,586; 7. Aaron Tsinigine/Patrick Smith, 22.0, $992; 8. Jaguar Terrill/Jason Warner, 26.4, $397.

Saddle bronc: Finals: 1. Allen Boore and Spencer Wright, 88.5, $1,450; 3. Mitch Pollock, 86.5, $900; 4. Colt Gordon, 86, $600; 5. Hardy Braden, 85, $350; 6. Brody Cress, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Mitch Pollock, 176.5, $3,128; 2. Allen Boore, 171.5, $2,398; 3. Spencer Wright, 170.5, $1,772; 4. Colt Gordon, 168, $1,147; 5. Zeke Thurston, 167.5, $730; 6. Hardy Braden, 166, $521; 7. Brody Cress, 164, $417; 8. Bradley Harter, 162, $313.

Tie-down roping: Finals: 1. Tyler Milligan, 9.4, $1,334; 2. Tuf Cooper, 10.0, $1,104; 3. Dane Kissack and Marty Yates, 10.4, $759; 5. J.D. McCuistion, 11.2, $414; 6. Lane Livingston, 11.5, $230. Average: 1. Tuf Cooper, 28.0, $4,569; 2. Tyler Milligan, 28.1, $3,973; 3. Lane Livingston, 29.2, $3,377; 4. Marty Yates, 31.0, $2,781; 5. Dane Kissack and J.D. McCuistion, 31.9, $1,887; 7. Taylor Santos, 32.2, $993; 8. Colton Farquer, 37.6, $397.

Barrel racing: Finals: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 17.00, $1,637; 2. Christine Laughlin and Stevi Hillman, 17.23, $1,023; 4. Carly Taylor, 17.25, $409. Average: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 51.38, $3,315; 2. Stevi Hillman, 51.55, $2,841; 3. Carly Taylor, 51.99, $2,368; 4. Amberleigh Moore, 52.12, $2,052; 5. Christine Laughlin, 52.13, $1,578; 6. Brittney Barnett, 52.16, $1,263; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 52.36, $947; 8. Tanya Jones, 52.41, $631; 9. Amanda Lewis Waller, 52.50, $474; 10. Cindy Smith, 52.97, $316.

Bull riding: 1. Ruger Piva, 92, $7,952; 2. Sage Kimzey, 89.5, $6,097; 3. Derek Kolbaba, 87.5, $4,506; 4. Daylon Swearingen, 87, $2,916; 5. Chase Dougherty, 81.5, $1,856; 6. (tie) Colten Fritzlan and Hayes Weight, 80, $1,193 each; 8. Shad Winn, 79.5, $795.

Tags

Load comments