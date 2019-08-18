NRA Deer Lodge
Bareback: J2 Bridges, 71, 592; Brice Patterson, 67, 444; Zachary Griffin, 62, 296; Austin Klecka, 60, 148.
Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, 82, 767; Andrew Evjene, 77, 518; Judd Applegate, 77, 518; Bailey Bench, 75, 293; Charles Lytle, 72, 157.
Rookie saddle bronc: Matthew Skaw, 66, 71.
Bull riding: Andrew Smith, 72, 714.
Steer wrestling: Kolby Bignell, 4.5, 663; Jake Worthen, 4.7, 497; Caden Camp, 5.0, 331; Kyle Callaway, 5.5, 165.
Tie-down roping: James Ramirez, 13.0, 708; Jackson Stephens, 15.3, 531; Ben Ayre, 17.4, 354; Logan Smith, 19.8, 177.
Team roping: Cody Tew-Landon Williams, 7.1, 737; Randy Sacks-Gregg Cassidy, 7.6, 553; Chance Paradis-Rich Carpenter, 9.3, 368; Chase Holt-Tyrell Lidstrom, 10.2, 184.
Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, 17.56, 791; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 17.65, 655; Hailey Garrison, 17.71, 518; Nancy Ward, 17.93, 382; Abby Knight, 17.97, 245; Annie Williams, 18.07, 136.
Breakaway roping: Mikayla Witter, 2.6, 738; Alicia Stockton, 2.6, 738; Nicole French, 2.7, 529; Morgan Tucker, 3.4, 390; Tara Novak, 4.2, 250; Ryanne Tracy, 4.8, 139.
Junior barrel racing: Rachel Ward, 18.14, 192; Mesa Radue, 18.21, 144; Raenee Mapston, 18.27, 96; Brooklin Baukol, 18.43, 48.
Junior breakaway roping: Jayson Carl, 2.9, 172; Maci DeHaan, 3.5, 129; Paige Palin, 3.7, 86; Kassidy Dunagan, 3.9, 43.
PRCA Baker
All-around cowboy: Bryce Bott, $4,128, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 91, $4,484; 2. Clayton Biglow, 88, $3,438; 3. Orin Larsen, 86.5, $2,541; 4. Steven Dent, 84, $1,644; 5. Ty Breuer, 83, $1,046; 6. Logan Patterson, Tim O'Connell and Seth Hardwick, 82, $598.
Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Callaway and Walt Anseth, 3.7, $3,194; 3. Jade Berry and Scott Guenthner, 3.8, $2,484; 5. Will Stovall, 3.9, $1,952; 6. Colt Floyd and Timmy Sparing, 4.0, $1,419; 8. Brendan Laye and Bridger Chambers, 4.1, $710; 10. Miguel Garcia, Ross Mosher and Dakota Eldridge, 4.2, $59.
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Clay Futrell and Paul David Tierney/Matt Kasner, 5.0, $4,357; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.3, $3,631; 4. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming and Adam Rose/Clayton Hass, 5.4, $2,905; 6. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.5, $2,178; 7. Kade Smith/Cash Hetzel, 5.6, $1,694; 8. Clay Robertson/Dakota Louis and Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.8, $968; 10. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens and Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 6.0, $121.
Saddle bronc: 1. Brody Cress, 90, $3,976; 2. Cody DeMoss, 89, $3,048; 3. Isaac Diaz, CoBurn Bradshaw, Ty Manke and Chase Brooks, 83, $1,325; 7. Travis Nelson and Chet Smith, 80, $464.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bryce Bott and Justin Smith, 8.7, $4,128; 3. Myles Kenzy, 9.1, $3,440; 4. Trey Young and Lane Livingston, 9.5, $2,752; 6. Tyler Milligan, 9.6, $2,064; 7. Timber Moore, 9.7, $1,606; 8. Mesquite Mahaffey, 9.9, $1,147; 9. Joe Schmidt, 10.0, $688; 10. Brent Belkham, 10.1, $229.
Barrel racing: 1. Kristy Maxwell, 14.73, $4,225; 2. Jessica Routier, 14.74, $3,380; 3. Mary Walker, 14.75, $2,746; 4. Lindsay Kruse, 14.80, $2,113; 5. Megan Champion, 14.83, $1,690; 6. Lisa Anderson, 14.84, $1,268; 7. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Hallie Hanssen, 14.88, $1,004 each; 9. Christy Willert, 14.95, $845; 10. Tammy Carpenter, 14.96, $739; 11. (tie) Lacinda Rose and Callahan Crossley, 14.97, $581 each; 13. Carley Cervi, 15.04, $423; 14. Tia Murphy, 15.05, $317; 15. Keira Simonson, 15.14, $211.
Steer roping: First round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 11.5, $1,684; 2. Trevor Brazile, 11.7, $1,394; 3. Chris Glover, 12.0, $1,103; 4. Jess Tierney, 12.1, $813; 5. Reo Lohse, 12.8, $523; 6. Coy Thompson, 12.9, $290. Second round: 1. Brodie Poppino, 11.0 seconds, $1,684; 2. Coy Thompson, 11.3, $1,394; 3. Bryce Davis, 11.6, $1,103; 4. Jess Tierney, 11.8, $813; 5. Tony Reina, 12.3, $523; 6. J.R. Olson, 14.8, $290. Third round: 1. Scott Snedecor and Trevor Brazile, 9.8, $1,539; 3. Chet Herren, 10.2, $1,103; 4. Martin Poindexter, 10.8, $813; 5. Corey Ross, 10.9, $523; 6. Garrett Hale, 11.3, $290. Average: 1. Coy Thompson, 39.8 seconds on three head, $2,526; 2. Chris Glover, 40.8, $2,091; 3. Jess Tierney, 41.6, $1,655; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 44.4, $1,219; 5. Brian Garr, 52.8, $784; 6. Trevor Brazile, 21.5 on two head, $436.
Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 83.5, $6,789; 2. Gerald Eash, 83, $5,901; no other qualified rides.
PRCA Caldwell, Idaho
All-around cowboy: Riley Richard Warren, $3,046, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: Finals: 1. Kaycee Feild, 91, $1,650; 2. Clayton Biglow, 88.5, $1,250; 3. Steven Peebles, 86, $900; 4. Seth Hardwick, 85, $600; 5. Orin Larsen, 84.5, $350; 6. Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $250. Average: 1. Kaycee Feild, 180, $3,526; 2. Clayton Biglow, 174.5, $2,703; 3. Steven Peebles, 172, $1,998; 4. Seth Hardwick , 170, $1,293; 5. Caleb Bennett, 166, $823; 6. Orin Larsen, 165.5, $588; 7. Cole Reiner, 151.5, $470; 8. Clint Laye, 83, $353.
Steer wrestling: Finals: 1. Aaron Vosler, 4.5, $1,305; 2. Levi Rudd, 4.6, $1,080; 3. Will Lummus and Kodie Jang, 4.7, $743; 5. Nick Guy, 4.8, $405; 6. Kyle Irwin, 5.3, $225. Average: 1. Aaron Vosler and Kodie Jang, 13.9, $4,024; 3. Will Lummus, 14.1, $3,182; 4. Kyle Irwin, 14.3, $2,621; 5. Levi Rudd and Nick Guy, 14.5, $1,778; 7. Jace Melvin, 15.8, $936; 8. Taylor Gregg, 16.1, $374.
Team roping: Finals: 1. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 5.1, $1,138; 2. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.6, $942; 3. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.3, $746; 4. Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 6.7, $550; 5. Kaden Richard/Brady Ramone, 7.0, $353; 6. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 7.2, $196. Average: 1. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 15.4, $4,561; 2. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 16.7, $3,966; 3. Clay Tryan/Travis Graves, 17.0, $3,371; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 17.5, $2,776; 5. Clayton Van Aken/Trey Yates, 19.0, $2,181; 6. Kaden Richard/Brady Ramone, 19.1, $1,586; 7. Aaron Tsinigine/Patrick Smith, 22.0, $992; 8. Jaguar Terrill/Jason Warner, 26.4, $397.
Saddle bronc: Finals: 1. Allen Boore and Spencer Wright, 88.5, $1,450; 3. Mitch Pollock, 86.5, $900; 4. Colt Gordon, 86, $600; 5. Hardy Braden, 85, $350; 6. Brody Cress, 84.5, $250. Average: 1. Mitch Pollock, 176.5, $3,128; 2. Allen Boore, 171.5, $2,398; 3. Spencer Wright, 170.5, $1,772; 4. Colt Gordon, 168, $1,147; 5. Zeke Thurston, 167.5, $730; 6. Hardy Braden, 166, $521; 7. Brody Cress, 164, $417; 8. Bradley Harter, 162, $313.
Tie-down roping: Finals: 1. Tyler Milligan, 9.4, $1,334; 2. Tuf Cooper, 10.0, $1,104; 3. Dane Kissack and Marty Yates, 10.4, $759; 5. J.D. McCuistion, 11.2, $414; 6. Lane Livingston, 11.5, $230. Average: 1. Tuf Cooper, 28.0, $4,569; 2. Tyler Milligan, 28.1, $3,973; 3. Lane Livingston, 29.2, $3,377; 4. Marty Yates, 31.0, $2,781; 5. Dane Kissack and J.D. McCuistion, 31.9, $1,887; 7. Taylor Santos, 32.2, $993; 8. Colton Farquer, 37.6, $397.
Barrel racing: Finals: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 17.00, $1,637; 2. Christine Laughlin and Stevi Hillman, 17.23, $1,023; 4. Carly Taylor, 17.25, $409. Average: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 51.38, $3,315; 2. Stevi Hillman, 51.55, $2,841; 3. Carly Taylor, 51.99, $2,368; 4. Amberleigh Moore, 52.12, $2,052; 5. Christine Laughlin, 52.13, $1,578; 6. Brittney Barnett, 52.16, $1,263; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 52.36, $947; 8. Tanya Jones, 52.41, $631; 9. Amanda Lewis Waller, 52.50, $474; 10. Cindy Smith, 52.97, $316.
Bull riding: 1. Ruger Piva, 92, $7,952; 2. Sage Kimzey, 89.5, $6,097; 3. Derek Kolbaba, 87.5, $4,506; 4. Daylon Swearingen, 87, $2,916; 5. Chase Dougherty, 81.5, $1,856; 6. (tie) Colten Fritzlan and Hayes Weight, 80, $1,193 each; 8. Shad Winn, 79.5, $795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.