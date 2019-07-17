PRCA Laramie, Wyo.
All-around cowboy: Steven Dent, $2,678, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding.
Bareback: 1. Steven Dent, 86, $2,532; 2. Casey Colletti, 84, $1,941; 3. Cole Reiner, 83.5, $1,435; 4. Wyatt Bloom and Colby Fedor, 83, $760; 6. Logan Patterson and Devan Reilly, 82, $380; 8. Tim Murphy, 80.5, $253.
Steer wrestling: 1. Clayton Hass, 4.1, $1,833; 2. Miguel Garcia and Avery Jamerman, 4.3, $1,359; 4. Denver Berry, 4.4, $885; 5. Tait Kvistad, Payden McIntyre, Riley Krassin and Dakota Eldridge, 4.7, $221.
Team roping: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 6.3, $1,582; 2. Lee Kiehne/Ryon Tittel, 7.0, $1,310; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 10.5, $1,037; 4. Justin Young/Chad Wahlert, 10.8, $764; 5. Ken McKibbin/Jorge Cruz Ibarra and Caden Camp/Jayden Johnson, 11.1, $382.
Saddle bronc: 1. Lefty Holman, 87.5, $2,913; 2. Shorty Garrett, 86.5, $2,233; 3. Blaine Mathews, 78.5, $1,651; 4. Connor Murnion, 78, $1,068; 5. Cash Wilson, Jake Vance and Wyatt Hageman, 77, $518; 8. Will Reynolds and Steven Dent, 76, $146.
Tie-down roping: 1. Adam Gray, 8.4, $1,976; 2. Chris McCuistion, 8.9, $1,636; 3. Tyler Boxleitner, 9.2, $1,295; 4. D.J. Parker, 9.3, $954; 5. Seth Hall, 10.2, $613; 6. (tie) Robert Mathis and Jase Staudt, 10.3, $170 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Jill Wilson, 17.27, $2,066; 2. Katelyn Scott, 17.30, $1,756; 3. Jana Bean and Teri Bangart, 17.34, $1,343; 5. Sally Conway, 17.35, $1,033; 6. Ericka Nelson, 17.36, $723; 7. Leia Pluemer, 17.37, $517; 8. Ivy Hurst, 17.47, $413; 9. Dona Kay Rule and Sharon Harrell, 17.54, $336; 11. Bailey McCaughey, 17.55, $258; 12. Andrea Busby, 17.59, $207.
Bull riding: 1. Brett Custer, 86.5, $1,812; 2. Elliot Jacoby, 85, $1,372; 3. Fulton Rutland, Garrett Smith and Stetson Wright, 84.5, $677; 6. Jake Smith, 76, $274.
PRCA Casper, Wyo.
All-around cowboy: Tanner Green, $3,974, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: First round: 1. Casey Colletti, 84, $2,630; 2. Hunter Brasfield, 83, $2,017; 3. Wyatt Bloom and Logan Patterson, 82.5, $1,228; 5. Steven Peebles and Tim O'Connell, 82, $526; 7. Grant Denny, 81.5, $351; 8. Will Lowe, 81, $263. Finals: 1. Grant Denny and Wyatt Bloom, 82, $1,450; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Wyatt Bloom, 164.5, $2,630; 2. Grant Denny, 163.5, $2,017; 3. Casey Colletti, 84 on one head, $1,491; 4. Steven Dent, 80.5, $965.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tom Lewis, 3.9, $2,097; 2. J.D. Struxness, 4.1, $1,823; 3. Trever Nelson, 4.3, $1,550; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $1,276; 5. Don Payne, 4.5, $1,003; 6. Dru Melvin, Jake Fulton, Denver Berry, Stockton Graves and Sterling Lambert, 4.6, $273. Second round: 1. Nick Guy and Bridger Anderson, 4.0, $1,960; 3. Denell Henderson, 4.2, $1,550; 4. Jace Melvin and Don Payne, 4.3, $1,139; 6. Richard Coats, 4.4, $729; 7. Clayton Hass, 4.5, $456; 8. Dakota Eldridge, Justin Kimsey, Trever Nelson, J.D. Struxness and Stockton Graves, 4.6, $36. Finals: 1. Mike McGinn, 4.1, $1,175; 2. Trever Nelson, 4.2, $972; 3. Jace Melvin, 4.4, $770; 4. Don Payne, 4.8, $567; 5. Tom Lewis, 4.9, $365; 6. J.D. Struxness, 5.0, $203. Average: 1. Trever Nelson, 13.1, $3,145; 2. Jace Melvin, 13.4, $2,735; 3. (tie) Mike McGinn and Don Payne, 13.6, $2,119 each; 5. J.D. Struxness, 13.7, $1,504; 6. Tom Lewis, 13.9, $1,094; 7. Denell Henderson, 14.7, $684; 8. Cutter DeHart, 15.3, $273.
Team roping: First round: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.0, $3,324; 2. Tanner Green/Jake Clay, 5.1, $2,890; 3. Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward, 5.2, $2,457; 4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.3, $2,023; 5. Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 5.5, $1,590; 6. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, Britt Smith/Jake Smith, Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Levi Simpson/Cole Davison, 5.8, $542. Finals: 1. Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.7, $1,320; 2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward, 5.8, $978; 4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 6.5, $637; 5. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 10.7, $410; 6. Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 11.9, $228. Average: 1. Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward, 11.0, $4,986 each; 2. Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II and Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 11.6, $4,010; 4. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 11.8, $3,035; 5. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 15.7, $2,384; 6. Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 17.4, $1,734; 7. Tanner Green/Jake Clay, 5.1 on one head, $1,084; 8. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, Levi Simpson/Cole Davison and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 5.8, $145.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Brody Cress, 87.5, $2,264; 2. Allen Boore, 85.5, $1,736; 3. Cole Elshere, 84.5, $1,283; 4. Dusty Hausauer and Tegan Smith, 83.5, $679; 6. Shorty Garrett, 82.5, $377; 7. Taos Muncy, 82, $302; 8. JJ Elshere, 81, $226. Finals: 1. Shorty Garrett, 83, $1,650; 2. Bradley Harter, 82, $1,250; 3. Lefty Holman, 79.5, $900; 4. Taos Muncy, 78, $600; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 73.5, $350. Average: 1. Shorty Garrett, 165.5, $2,264; 2. Bradley Harter, 162.5, $1,736; 3. Taos Muncy, 160, $1,283; 4. Lefty Holman, 159, $830; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 154, $528; 6. Cole Elshere, 84.5 on one head, $377; 7. Dusty Hausauer, 83.5, $302.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Blane Cox, 9.0, $2,981; 2. D.J. Parker, 9.4, $2,593; 3. Ty Baker, 9.6, $2,204; 4. Dalton Dunham, 10.1, $1,815; 5. Coley Salge and Dane Kissack, 10.3, $1,231; 7. Cody McCartney, 10.4, $648; 8. John Douch, 10.5, $259. Finals: 1. John Douch, 8.5, $1,363; 2. Dane Kissack, 8.9, $1,128; 3. Haven Meged, 9.2, $893; 4. Marcos Costa, 9.6, $658; 5. Dalton Dunham, 10.0, $423; 6. Cody McCartney, 10.5, $235. Average: 1. John Douch, 19.0, $4,472; 2. Dane Kissack, 19.2, $3,889; 3. Haven Meged, 19.8, $3,305; 4. Dalton Dunham, 20.1, $2,722; 5. Marcos Costa, 20.4, $2,139; 6. Cody McCartney, 20.9, $1,556; 7. Coley Salge, 21.2, $972; 8. Reno Gonzales, 23.9, $389.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.04, $4,879; 2. Ali Anton, 17.11, $4,182; 3. Cindy Smith, 17.19, $3,485; 4. Nellie Miller, 17.20, $3,021; 5. Ashley Castleberry and Ericka Nelson, 17.31, $2,091; 7. Dona Kay Rule and Shelley Morgan, 17.36, $1,162; 9. Sissy Winn and Maddy Dickens, 17.39, $581. Finals: 1. Ericka Nelson, 17.13, $2,065; 2. Sissy Winn, 17.48, $1,549; 3. Cindy Smith, 17.57, $1,033; 4. Ashley Castleberry, 17.62, $516. Average: 1. Ericka Nelson, 34.44 seconds on two head, $4,879; 2. Cindy Smith, 34.76, $4,182; 3. Sissy Winn, 34.87, $3,485; 4. Ashley Castleberry, 34.93, $3,021; 5. Shelley Morgan, 35.34, $2,324; 6. Stevi Hillman, 39.50, $1,859; 7. Ali Anton, 39.82, $1,394.
Bull riding: First round: 1. JC Mortensen, 87.5, $2,222; 2. Stetson Wright, 87, $1,703; 3. Riker Carter, 86.5, $1,259; 4. Ethan Lesiak, 85.5, $815; 5. Ardie Maier and Eli Vastbinder, 85, $444; 7. Daylon Swearingen, 83.5, $296; 8. Boudreaux Campbell, 78, $222. Finals: No qualified rides. Average: 1. Riker Carter, 86.5, $2,308; 2. Ethan Lesiak, 85.5, $1,790; 3. Ardie Maier, 85, $1,345; 4. Hayes Weight, 76, $901; 5. Garrett Uptain, 71, $605; 6. Jake Smith, 70.5, $457.
PRCA Vernal, Utah
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $6,849, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Austin Foss, 85.5, $2,662; 2. Tony Barrington, 77, $2,041; 3. Trenten Montero, 76, $1,509; 4. Jacob Lees, 75.5, $976; 5. Kevin Lusk, 74, $621; 6. Spur Lacasse, 73.5, $444; 7. BoDell Jessen, 73, $355; 8. Bronc Marriott, 72.5, $266.
Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Guy, 4.4, $2,724; 2. Trever Nelson, 4.5, $2,437; 3. J.D. Struxness and Blake Knowles, 4.7, $2,007; 5. Riley Krassin, 4.9, $1,577; 6. Chase Black, 5.0, $1,290; 7. Jace Melvin, 5.1, $1,003; 8. Denell Henderson, Stan Branco and Riley Hamilton, 5.3, $430.
Team roping: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.2, $4,072; 2. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.5, $3,643; 3. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.6, $3,000; 5. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.8, $1,929; 8. Cory Kidd V/Kory Koontz and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 5.0, $857; 10. Tyler Waters/Seth Smithson, 5.2, $214.
Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Wright, 89, $3,043; 2. Jesse Wright, 86, $2,333; 3. Wyatt Casper, 84.5, $1,724; 4. Jack Bentz, 84, $1,116; 5. Chanse Darling, 82.5, $710; 6. Blaine Mathews, 81, $507; 7. Chase Bennett, 80, $406; 8. Joe Lufkin, 79.5, $304.
Tie-down roping: 1. Rhen Richard, 9.1, $3,126; 2. Shad Mayfield, 9.2, $2,797; 3. Ladd King and Bo Pickett, 9.7, $2,303; 5. Marty Yates, 9.8, $1,810; 6. Ty Harris and Taylor Santos, 9.9, $1,316; 8. Caleb Smidt, 10.4, $823; 9. Justin Thigpen, 11.0, $494; 10. Mike Arnold, 11.2, $165.
Barrel racing: 1. Wenda Johnson, 17.0, $2,848; 2. Terri Wood Gates, 17.20, $2,421; 3. Amber Spencer, 17.46, $1,994; 4. Kassidy Lovell, 17.49, $1,709; 5. Kynzie McNeill, 17.52, $1,424; 6. Jessi Fish, 17.55, $997; 7. Amanda Cupp and Lexie Goss, 17.64, $641; 9. Teri Bangart, 17.72, $498; 10. Marcie Wilson, 17.74, $427; 11. Helina Carter-Thomas, 17.75, $356; 12. Summer Kutchera, 17.8, $285.
Bull riding: 1. Stetson Wright, 87, $5,074; 2. Tim Bingham, 86.5, $4,186; 3. Eli Vastbinder, 82.5, $3,425; no other qualified rides.
