Sheridan, Wyo.

Wednesday

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Steven Dent, 86 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Sozo; 2. Will Lowe, 84; 3. Zach Hibler, 80.5; 4. Kash Wilson, 80; 5. Chance Ames, 79; 6. Trey Moore III, 77.5.

Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. Jacob Edler, 7.7 seconds; 2. Cole McNamee, 7.8; 3. Kalane Anders, 9.2; 4. Nick Guy, 10.5; 5. Kodie Jang, 12.3; 6. Matt Reeves, 12.8. Second round leaders: 1. J.D. Struxness, 4.3 seconds; 2. Stockton Graves, 5.1; 3. Blake Knowles, 6.3; 4. Bridger Anderson, 7.7; 5. Chet Boren, 9.2; 6. Brian Snell, 9.3. Average leaders: 1. Jacob Edler, 17.8 seconds on two head; 2. J.D. Struxness, 18.8; 3. Kalane Anders, 19.5; 4. Nick Guy, 23.1; 5. Matt Reeves, 24.3; 6. Bridger Anderson, 27.1; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9 seconds; 2. (tie) Billy Bob Brown/Evan Arnold and Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 10.8 each; 4. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 10.9; 5. Marcus Theriot/Coleby Payne, 11.5; no other qualified runs. Second round leaders: 1. Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 4.5 seconds; 2. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.7; 3. Kaden Richard/Brady Ramone, 6.1; 4. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 6.2; 5. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 8.4; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 10.7. Average leaders: 1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 15.6 seconds on two head; 2. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 19.3; 3. Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 4.5 on one head; 4. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.7; 5. Kaden Richard/Brady Ramone, 6.1; 6. Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, 6.2; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 86.5 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Robin Hood; 2. Kole Ashbacher, 82.5; 3. Colt Gordon, 80.5; 4. Treyson Antonick, 75.5; 5. Parker Kempfer, 74; 6. Tegan Smith, 72.

Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. Riley Pruitt, 8.9 seconds; 2. Cody McCartney, 9.5; 3. Owen Wahlert, 10.2; 4. Tyson Durfey, 10.5; 5. Bo Pickett, 10.7; 6. Bode Scott, 11.1. Second round leaders: 1. Tyson Durfey, 9.0 seconds; 2. Cody McCartney, 9.4; 3. Tyler Milligan, 9.5; 4. Reid Zapalac, 9.8; 5. Riley Pruitt, 10.9; 6. Clint Robinson, 11.4. Average leaders: 1. Cody McCartney, 18.9 seconds on two head; 2. Tyson Durfey, 19.5; 3. Riley Pruitt, 19.8; 4. Rhen Richard, 26.0; 5. Owen Wahlert, 26.8; 6. Tyler Milligan, 29.8; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Karson Bradley, 18.85 seconds; 2. Jessie Telford, 18.86; 3. Rylee McKenzie, 19.04; 4. LeAnn Smith, 19.28; 5. Shea Durfey, 19.87; 6. Jo Fisher, 20.08.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Jim Locke, 17.4 seconds, $1,713; 2. Trey Sheets, 17.5, $1,490; 3. Howdy McGinn, 17.6, $1,266; 4. Reo Lohse, 18.9, $1,043; 5. Ryan Willberg, 19.1, $819; 6. Scott Snedecor, 19.5, $596; 7. Cody Lee, 20.1, $372; 8. Martin Poindexter, 20.3, $149. Second round: 1. Thomas Smith, 14.2 seconds, $1,713; 2. (tie) Trey Sheets and Brodie Poppino, 14.8, $1,378 each; 4. Scott Snedecor, 15.4, $1,043; 5. Rocky Patterson, 15.5, $819; 6. Dan Fisher, 16.3, $596; 7. Bill Benson, 18.1, $372; 8. Trevor Brazile, 18.8, $149. Third round: 1. Bryce Davis, 13.6 seconds, $1,713; 2. Scott Snedecor, 15.2, $1,490; 3. Chris Glover, 15.4, $1,266; 4. Cecil Wilson, 15.5, $1,043; 5. Jim Locke, 16.0, $819; 6. Trevor Brazile, 16.4, $596; 7. J. Tom Fisher, 17.7, $372; 8. Van Hale, 17.8, $149. Fourth round leaders: 1. Shay Good, 10.7 seconds; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 15.4; 3. Howdy McGinn, 18.6; no other qualified runs. Average leaders: 1. Howdy McGinn, 87.4 seconds on four head; 2. Scott Snedecor, 50.1 on three head; 3. Trevor Brazile, 56.8; 4. Cody Lee, 59.5; 5. Bill Benson, 62.7; 6. Martin Poindexter, 70.8; no other qualified runs.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Parker McCown, 83 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Rojo; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 82; no other qualified rides.

Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo

Casper, Wyo.

Wednesday

Bareback riding: First round leaders: 1. Hunter Brasfield, 83 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Banger Main; 2. Logan Patterson, 82.5; 3. Steven Peebles, 82; 4. Grant Denny, 81.5; 5. Will Lowe, 81; 6. Steven Dent, 80.5.

Steer wrestling: First round leaders: 1. Trever Nelson, 4.3 seconds; 2. Levi Rudd, 5.0; 3. (tie) Denell Henderson and Caden Camp, 5.4 each; 5. Paul Melvin, 5.5; 6. Joseph Buffington, 5.9.

Team roping: First round leaders: 1. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 5.8 seconds; 2. Jhett Trenary/Bret Trenary, 5.9; 3. Cody Tew/Jerren Johnson, 6.0; 4. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 14.2; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding: First round leaders: 1. Allen Boore, 85.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Fancy Frank; 2. (tie) Tegan Smith and Dusty Hausauer, 83.5 each; 4. Taos Muncy, 82; 5. JJ Elshere, 81; 6. Bradley Harter, 80.5.

Tie-down roping: First round leaders: 1. D.J. Parker, 9.4 seconds; 2. Dane Kissack, 10.3; 3. Chance Oftedahl, 11.0; 4. AJ Jordan, 11.5; 5. Randall Carlisle, 13.4; 6. Clint Kindred, 14.1.

Barrel racing: First round leaders: 1. Stevi Hillman, 17.04 seconds; 2. (tie) Sissy Winn and Maddy Dickens, 17.39 each; 4. Nicole Waggoner, 17.44; 5. Destri Devenport, 17.47; 6. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.49.

Bull riding: First round leaders: 1. JC Mortensen, 87.5 points on Big Rafter Rodeo's Line Drive; 2. Stetson Wright, 87; 3. Riker Carter, 86.5; 4. (tie) Eli Vastbinder and Ardie Maier, 85 each; 6. Daylon Swearingen, 83.5.

