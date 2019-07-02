Cody Stampede
First Performance
Monday at Cody, Wyoming
Bareback Riding: 1, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 85 points on Burch Rodeo’s Pip Squeak. 2, (tie) Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla., and Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., 81.5 each. 4, Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga., 80.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Heath Thompson, Enola, Ark., 6.1 seconds. 2, Chancy Winsor, Kaycee, Wyo., 7.9. 3, Chet Boren, Vernal, Utah, 8.6. 4, Bart Slaney, Whitefish, Mont., 9.5.
Team Roping: 1, Clay Smith, Broekn Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 4.8 seconds. 2, Denver Johnson, Strathmore, Alberta and Tristen Woolsey, Nanton, Alberta, 5.9. 3, Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 10.0. 4, Jesse Popescui, Glentworth, Saskatchewan and Trent Elmer Tunke, Canada, 10.7.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5 points on Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic from Hell. 2, (tie) Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa and Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D., 8.5 each. 4, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 79.
Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, Kalai Nobriga, Kealakekua, Hawaii, 14.4 seconds. 2, Mark Humphrey, Texarkana, Ark., 16.2. 3, L.D. Meier, Limon, Colo., 27.4.
Women’s Barrel Racing: 1, KL Spratt, Lysite, Wyoming, 17.39 seconds. 2, Kristen Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 17.63. 3, Coralee Spratt, Shoshone, Wyo., 17.89. 4, Brittany Fellows, Loveland, Colo., 17.90
Bull Riding: 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 92.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Turnabout. 2, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 90.5. 3, Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 87. 4, Jake Peterson, Livermore, Calif., 73.
Current leaders
Steer Wrestling: 1, Logan McDonald, Loveland, Colo., 3.9 seconds. 2, (tie) Will Lummus, West Point, Miss., and Jake Fulton, Valentine, Neb., 4.0 each. 4, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 4.4.
Team Roping: 1, (tie) Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, Ariz., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas; and Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev.; 4.8 seconds each. 3, Blake Hirdes, Turlock, Calif., and Cody Cowden, Atwater, Calif., 5.4. 4, Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, Texas, 5.5.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Cade Swor, Chico, Texas, 9.4 seconds. 2, Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo., 9.7. 3, (tie) John Wall, Brenham, Texas, and Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas, 10.8.
