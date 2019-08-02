PRCA Sidney

All-around cowboy: Hank Hollenbeck, $827, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 83.5, $1,948; 2. Richmond Champion, 80.5, $1,476; 3. Skyler Erickson, 77.5, $1,063; 4. Blade Elliott, 75.5, $708; 5. Buck Lunak, 73, $413; 6. Tristan Hansen, 72, $295.

Steer wrestling: 1. Will Stovall, 4.0, $1,730; 2. Tyler Thorson, 4.3, $1,504; 3. Ross Mosher, 4.4, $1,278; 4. Shawn Downing, 4.8, $1,053; 5. Hank Hollenbeck, 5.0, $827; 6. Tyler Schau, 5.3, $602; 7. Scott Kleeman, 5.7, $376; 8. Jason Reiss, 5.8, $150.

Team roping: 1. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.0, $2,380; 2. Travis Tryan/Justin Viles and Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 5.3, $2,004 each; 4. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch and Wyatt Bice/Parker Murnion, 5.5, $1,503; 6. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy and Tucker McDaniel/Jeff Nelson, 5.6, $1,002 each; 8. Cooper White/Tucker White and Jade Stoddard/Cole Cooper, 5.8, $501 each; 10. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown and Jeff Johnston/Dustin Harris, 6.5, $63 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, 85, $2,109; 2. Dawson Hay, 83, $1,617; 3. Travis Nelson, 80, $1,195; 4. Preston Burr, 79.5, $773; 5. Ty Manke, Sage Newman, Dawson Jandreau and Dusty Hausauer, 78, $334.

Tie-down roping: 1. Caddo Lewallen, 7.9, $1,773; 2. Haven Meged, 8.5, $1,542; 3. Tanner Wznick, 9.0, $1,310; 4. Logan Hofer, 9.4, $1,079; 5. Trey Young, 10.0, $848; 6. Joe Schmidt, 10.4, $617; 7. Landon Williams, 10.6, $385; 8. Bode Scott, 11.0, $154.

Barrel racing: 1. Britany Diaz, 17.36, $2,124; 2. Brittney Barnett, 17.37, $1,806; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.39, $1,487; 4. Nikki Hansen, 17.53, $1,275; 5. Lindsay Kruse, 17.61, $1,062; 6. Bailee Murnion, 17.62, $744; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.64, $531; 8. Tia Murphy, 17.67, $425; 9. Christy Willert, 17.68, $372; 10. DeAnn Morgan, 17.73, $319; 11. Erin Williams, 17.74, $266; 12. Hallie Fulton, 17.87, $212.

Bull riding: 1. Wyatt Gregg and Tanner Schmidt, 83, $1,823; 3. Jayde Murphy, 79, $1,180; 4. Jeff Bertus, 78, $773; 5. Gerald Eash, 77, $503; 6. Keenan Kvamme, 69, $367; 7. Wade Berg, 66, $300; no other qualified rides.

