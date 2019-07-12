PRCA Drummond

All-around cowboy: Will Powell, $692, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 76, $978.

Steer wrestling: 1. Kolby Bignell, 4.2, $902; 2. Jake Nelson and Blaine Buchanan, 4.5, $564; 4. Timmy Sparing, 4.7, $226.

Team roping: 1. Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV, 5.4, $1,056; 2. Tyler Waters/Seth Smithson, 5.9, $874; 3. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 6.0, $692; 4. Jason Carlson/Sam Levine, 6.6, $510; 5. Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, 6.7, $328; 6. Garrett Duncan/Coby King, 10.0, $182.

Saddle bronc: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 81, $587; 2. Matt Halmes, 77, $440; 3. Andrew Evjene, 73, $293; 4. Houston Brown, 68, $147.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ryan Siemsen and Jade Gardner, 9.4, $707; 3. Kevin Peterson, 10.0, $404; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 10.6, $202.

Barrel racing: 1. Lexi Bagnell, 17.45, $799; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 17.68, $695; 3. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.71, $590; 4. Gayleen Malone, 17.75, $486; 5. Tammy Carpenter, 17.79, $382; 6. Madison Wilkerson and Lisa Anderson, 17.85, $226; 8. Kenna Kaminski, 17.92, $69.

Bull riding: 1. Chauk Dees, 81, $591; 2. CJ Simms, 80, $454; 3. Gerald Eash, 67, $318; no other qualified rides.

PRCA Killdeer, N.D.

All-around cowboy: Toby Collins, $2,200, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Tim O'Connell, 90, $4,794; 2. Connor Hamilton, 88.5, $3,675; 3. Mason Clements, 87, $2,717; 4. Hunter Brasfield, 86.5, $1,758; 5. Jesse Pope, 86, $1,119; 6. Anthony Thomas and Gavin DeRose, 84.5, $719; 8. Mike Solberg, Cole Reiner and Tilden Hooper, 84, $160.

Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Kleeman, 3.5, $2,248; 2. Riley Krassin and Josh Clark, 4.0, $1,809; 4. Jake Kraupie, 4.2, $1,369; 5. Miguel Garcia and Kody Woodward, 4.8, $929; 7. Taz Olson, 5.1, $489; 8. Colt Floyd and Jason Reiss, 5.2, $98.

Team roping: 1. J.B. Lord/Jake Beard, 4.9, $1,930; 2. Cory Clark/Douglas Rich, 5.0, $1,678; 3. Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy, 5.3, $1,426; 4. Tucker Dale/Chad Ystaas, 5.4, $1,175; 5. Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.8, $923; 6. Clay Ullery/Riley Warren, Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Shaw Loiseau/Ty Talsma, 5.9, $420.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cole Elshere, 87, $4,033; 2. Jake Finlay, 86, $3,092; 3. Louie Brunson, 85.5, $2,285; 4. Dawson Dahm, 84.5, $1,479; 5. Riggin Smith, 84, $941; 6. Jacob Lewis, 83, $672; 7. Cody DeMoss, 82, $538; 8. JJ Elshere, 81, $403.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Huber, 7.9, $2,140; 2. Cooper Raley, 8.2, $1,861; 3. Stetson Vest, 8.3, $1,582; 4. Trey Young, 8.5, $1,303; 5. Landon McClaugherty, 9.1, $1,024; 6. Joe Schmidt, 9.4, $744; 7. Chase Lako, 9.5, $465; 8. John Wall, 9.6, $186.

Barrel racing: 1. Hallie Hanssen, 17.70, $2,480; 2. Nikki Hansen, 17.75, $2,108; 3. Jessica Routier, 17.87, $1,736; 4. Lindsay Kruse, 17.90, $1,488; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.99, $1,240; 6. TK Lawrence, 18.13, $868; 7. (tie) Kristen Zancanella and Hali Gjermundson, 18.15, $558 each; 9. Molly Otto, 18.23, $434; 10. Christy Willert, 18.25, $372; 11. Britta Thiel, 18.26, $310; 12. Brittany Fellows and Cathy Roesler, 18.28, $124.

Bull riding: 1. Toby Collins, 85, $2,285; 2. Keenan Kvamme and John Smith, 79, $1,552; 4. Coy Thorson, 76, $892; 5. Reid Oftedahl, 75, $599; 6. Tate Smith, 70, $452; no other qualified rides.

PRCA Belle Fourche, S.D.

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $3,089, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Nate McFadden, 87, $2,583; 2. Tim O'Connell, 86, $1,980; 3. Tucker Zingg, 84.5, $1,464; 4. Hunter Brasfield, 83.5, $947; 5. Cole Reiner, 82.5, $603; 6. Tyler Berghuis and Wyatt Denny, 81, $387; 8. Devan Reilly, 80.5, $258.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Brent Woodward, 4.3, $1,433; 2. Riley Krassin, 4.6, $1,186; 3. Eli Lord, 4.7, $939; 4. Jeff Johnston, 4.8, $692; 5. Riley Reiss, 5.2, $445; 6. Payden McIntyre, 5.3, $247. Second round: 1. Laine Herl, 3.9, $1,433; 2. Del Day, 4.4, $1,186; 3. Joe Nelson and Richard Coats, 4.9, $815; 5. Colt Floyd, 5.1, $445; 6. Jake Kraupie, 5.3, $247. Average: 1. Eli Lord, 10.1, $2,150; 2. Richard Coats, 10.6, $1,779; 3. Reed Kraeger, 11.4, $1,408; 4. Riley Krassin, 11.5, $1,038; 5. Joe Nelson, 11.6, $667; 6. Chason Floyd, 11.7, $371.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 4.3, $4,505; 2. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.7, $4,031; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $3,557; 4. Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 5.0, $3,083; 5. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.1, $2,608; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2, $2,134; 7. (tie) Jon Peterson/Trae Smith and Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.3, $1,423 each; 9. Coy Brittain/Colton Brittain, 5.5, $711; 10. Cody Hilzendeger/JC Flake, 5.7, $237.

Saddle bronc: 1. JJ Elshere, 90, $5,668; 2. Shorty Garrett, 85.5, $4,346; 3.  Riggin Smith and Ryder Wright, 85, $2,645; 5. Jeremy Meeks, 84.5, $1,323; 6. Ty Manke, 82.5, $945; 7. Shade Etbauer, Jacob Lewis and Tegan Smith, 82, $441.

Tie-down roping: 1. Stetson Vest, 9.8, $2,659; 2. Joe Schmidt, 10.6, $2,312; 3. Brian Garr, 11.0, $1,966; 4. Tyson Arledge, 11.1, $1,619; 5. Taylor Santos, 11.5, $1,272; 6. Quay Howard, 12.5, $925; 7. Kade Kinghorn, 13.5, $578; 8. Tyson Durfey, 13.8, $231.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 17.19, $3,756; 2. Christy Willert, 17.75, $3,005; 3. Kelly Allen, 17.76, $2,442; 4. Kristi Steffes, 17.79, $1,878; 5. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.82, $1,502; 6. Kiley Dalchow, 17.85, $1,127; 7. Jenna Humble, 17.88, $939; 8. Erin Williams, 17.94, $845; 9. Lisa Fernandes and Nikki Hansen, 17.97, $704; 11. Amanda Cupp, 18.01, $563; 12. Ahnna Peterson, 18.04, $470; 13. Ginger LaDuke, 18.10, $376; 14. Hali Gjermundson, 18.11, $282; 15. Kristen Zancanella, 18.16, $188.

Bull riding: 1. Daylon Swearingen, 90, $4,786; 2. Koby Radley, 87, $3,948; 3. Ardie Maier, 83, $3,230; no other qualified rides.

