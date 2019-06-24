PRCA Hardin

All-around cowboy: Hank Hollenbeck, $1,541, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback riding: 1. Luke Wozney, 79 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Little Sister, $1,053; 2. (tie) Cauy Pool and Jessy Davis, 78, $658 each; 4. Skyler Erickson, 76, $263.

Steer wrestling: 1. Blaine Buchanan, 4.3 seconds, $1,036; 2. (tie) Kade Greer and Hayden Fullerton, 4.4, $768 each; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.0, $500; 5. Hank Hollenbeck, 5.5, $321; 6. Caden Camp, 6.3, $179.

Team roping: 1. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 7.5 seconds, $1,159 each; 2. Cole Sherwood/Steve Sherwood, 8.4, $959; 3. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 9.0, $759; 4. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 12.0, $559; 5. Brady Tryan/Matt Robertson, 13.1, $360; 6. Jason Schaffer/Josh Graff, 14.4, $200.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Wyatt Hageman, on New West Rodeo Productions' Full Time Night Woman, and Andrew Evjene, on New West Rodeo Productions' Can't Get Right, 73 points, $938 each; 3. Weston Mann, 71, $536; 4. JC DeSaveur, 70, $268.

Tie-down roping: 1. Hank Hollenbeck, 11.1 seconds, $1,220; 2. Jason Schaffer, 12.0, $1,010; 3. Jade Lyon, 12.1, $799; 4. Nolan Conway, 12.3, $589; 5. Jesse Medearis, 12.9, $379; 6. Ryan Siemsen, 13.2, $210.

Barrel racing: 1. Ashley Haller, 17.48 seconds, $1,036; 2. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.58, $888; 3. Heidi Tillard, 17.65, $740; 4. Chris Gibson, 17.72, $642; 5. Rene Cloninger, 17.79, $494; 6. Shelby Gill, 17.81, $395; 7. Milee Dailey, 17.84, $296; 8. Gayleen Malone, 17.91, $197; 9. Carmel Wright, 17.98, $148; 10. Lindsay Kruse, 18.07, $99.

Bull riding: * 1. Parker Breding, 88 points on New West Rodeo Productions' Rooster's Egg, $2,741; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Tags

Load comments