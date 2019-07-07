Bear Paw Roundup
Chinook, July 5-6
All-around cowboy: Logan Brown, $1,476, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, 75 points on Brookman Rodeo's Montego Bay, $526; 2. Tucker Zingg, 74, $316; 3. Skyler Erickson, 68, $211.
Steer wrestling: 1. Shawn Downing, 3.6 seconds, $752; 2. Blaine Buchanan, 4.6, $564; 3. (tie) Caden Camp and Luke Gee, 4.7, $282 each.
Team roping: 1. Bryce Bott/Logan Brown, 7.2 seconds, $1,081 each; 2. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 7.9, $811; 3. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 11.5, $541; 4. Chance Paradis/Rich Carpenter, 12.0, $270.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Tanner Hollenback, 78.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Lonesome Me, $632; 2. Blaine Mathews, 77.5, $474; 3. Keenan Reinhardt, 75.5, $316; 4. Andrew Evjene, 75, $158.
Tie-down roping: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.2 seconds, $790; 2. Haven Meged, 9.5, $592; 3. Logan Brown, 9.7, $395; 4. Shay Keller, 11.5, $197.
Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.71 seconds, $632; 2. Tara Stimpson, 17.84, $550; 3. Carrie Murnion, 18.11, $467; 4. Keira Simonson, 18.18, $385; 5. Maggie Poloncic, 18.19, $302; 6. Lexi Bagnell, 18.21, $220; 7. Casey Wagner, 18.23, $137; 8. Milee Dailey, 18.24, $55.
Bull riding: * 1. T'Jay Allen, 78 points on Brookman Rodeo's Tall Timber, $1,128; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $17,068. Stock contractor: Brookman Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Cathy Wieferich. Officials: Wade Berry and Gordie Kesler. Timers: Joyce Kesler and Cathy Wieferich. Announcer: Barney Sheridan. Specialty act: Donnie Landis. Bullfighters: J.D. Harrell and Cody Emerson. Clown/barrelman: Donnie Landis. Flankman: Kenny Barringer. Chute bosses: Dave Harrell and Dave Wieferich. Pickup men: K.C. Verhelst and Shane Moran. Music director: Tara Sheridan.
