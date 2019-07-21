PRCA Stanford

All-around cowboy: Chad Johnson, tie-down roping and team roping, and Trevin Baumann, tie-down roping and steer wrestling, $806.

Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 82, $530; 2. Blade Elliott, 79, $398; 3. Wyatt Maines, 78, $265; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Will Stovall, 4.5, $921; 2. Newt Novich, 4.8, $691; 3. Will Powell, 5.0, $461; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.2, $230.

Team roping: 1. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 6.4, $954; 2. Jack Graham/Sid Sporer, 7.0, $790; 3. Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 11.2, $625; 4. Clay Robertson/Caleb Guardipee, 11.5, $461; 5. Ian Austiguy/Chase Briggs IV and Clayton Miller/Ross Wagner, 11.6, $230.

Saddle bronc: 1. Taylen Nelson, 86, $650; 2. Andrew Evjene, 81.5, $488; 3. Houston Brown, 80, $325; 4. Alan Gobert, 73, $163.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trevin Baumann and Chad Johnson, 9.1, $806; 3. Al Koenig, 9.9, $461; 4. Bode Scott, 10.3, $230.

Barrel racing: 1. Heather Crowley, 17.52, $865; 2. Latisha Larsen, 17.62, $752; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.78, $639; 4. Shelby Gill, 17.79, $526; 5. Madison Wilkerson and Tia Murphy, 17.86, $357; 7. Keira Simonson, 17.87, $188; 8. Casey Wagner, 17.93, $75.

Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 85.5, $801; 2. Jayde Murphy, 78, $656; no other qualified rides.

NRA Three Forks

Bareback: J2 Bridges, 71, 432; Zachary Griffin, 62, 324.

Saddle bronc: Andrew Evjene, 79, 674; Gerald Eash, 79, 674; Tyler Friend, 75, 385; Cody Miller, Dillon, 69, 192.

Bull riding: Riley Berg, 84, 822; Quinn Greenough, 77, 556; Cole Wagner, 77, 556; Gerald Eash, 74, 314; Bridger Fitzpatrick, 70, 84; Rawley Johnson, 70, 84.

Steer wrestling: Jake Nelson, 4.4, 571; Austin Whitehouse, 5.8, 428; Shawn Dunagan, 6.0, 285; Gavin Duncan, 13.7, 142.

Tie-down roping: JC Crowley, 10.4, 774; Ben Ayre, 11.0, 580; Jade Gardner, 13.7, 387; Shawn Dunagan, 14.9, 193.

Team roping: Kade Sherwood-Kory Mytty, 5.6, 998; Brady Tryan-Sam Levine, 6.0, 763; Jack Graham-Sid Sporer, 6.2, 587; Chase Holt-Tyrerll Lidstrom, 10.5, 381; Garrett Duncan-Colby King, 11.1, 205.

Barrel racing: Madison Wilkerson, 17.91, 725; Milee Dailey, 17.98, 600; Cheyanne Carl, 18.1, 475; Gayleen Malone, 18.13, 350; Heather Crowley, 18.23, 225; Brittney Ford, 18.34, 125.

Breakaway roping: Jena Minue, 2.9, 889; Cassie Jumper, 3.1, 571; Molly Salmond, 3.1, 571; Kassidy Broere, 3.1, 571; Kelli Waldhauser, 3.7, 254; Mandy Newman, 3.9, 158; Hailey Garrison, 4.1, 95; Calli Nelson, 4.2, 63.

Junior barrel racing: Lexi Murer, 18.11, 240; Kassidy Dunagan, 18.24, 180; Rachel Ward, 18.49, 120; Paige Palin, 18.64, 60.

Junior breakaway roping: Mitch Detton, 3.1, 254; Ryle Lytle, 3.1, 254; Ryley Mapston, 3.4, 182; Murphy Gaasch, 3.7, 134; Payton Levine, 4.9, 86; Joshua Barnett, 13.3, 48.

