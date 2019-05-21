Canadian Pro Rodeo
at Falkland, BC
Bareback: 1. Jake Vold, 92, $1,227; 2. Colin Adams, 84.5, $804; 3. Clint Laye and Ky Marshall, 84, $698; 5. Ty Taypotat, 81, $381; 6. Pascal Isabelle, 80, $212.
Steer wrestling: 1. Brendan Laye, 4.0, $1,513; 2. Curtis Cassidy and Jordy Guze, 4.1, $1,217 each; 4. Scott Guenthner, 4.2, $921; 5. Harley Cole, 4.3, $724; 6. Cody Cassidy, 4.4, $526; 7. Baillie Milan, 4.5, $329; 8. Tanner Milan and Ben Ramey, 4.6, $66.
Team roping: 1. Kolton Schmidt/Jeremy Buhler, Tuftin McLeod/Tyce McLeod and Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 6.0, $936; 4. Grady Quam/Kasper Roy, 6.1, $546; 5. Chad Evenson/Mike Beers, 7.7, $351; 6. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 8.8, $195.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jake Watson, 84, $1,265; 2. Zeke Thurston, 82, $1,047; 3. Chase Zweifel, 81, $829; 4. Jake Brown, 77, $611; 5. Kole Ashbacher and Logan Young, 75, $305.
Tie-down roping: 1. Clayton Smith, 8.4, $1,622; 2. Jesse Popescul, 8.9, $1,410; 3. Tyce McLeod and Virgil Poffenroth, 9.4, $1,093; 5. Chad Gulick, 9.7, $776; 6. Keely Bonnett, 9.9, $564; 7. Brad Sommerfeldt, 10.2, $353; 8. Erik Dublanko, 10.6, $141.
Barrel racing: 1. Miranda Emmert, 16.537, $1,500; 2. Shaylee McMann, 16.685, $1,286; 3. Kim Gerwatoski, 16.876, $1,072; 4. Renee Rae Willis, 16.932, $929; 5. Kyla Simmons, 16.939, $714; 6. Sonya Dodginghorse, 16.952, $572; 7. Rylee Trenholm, 16.954, $429; 8. Kylie Whiteside, 16.974, $286; 9. Virginya Foran, 16.983, $214; 10. Tristan Johner, 16.987, $143.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 88, $1,303; 2. Todd Chotowetz, 86.5, $1,078; 3. Jared Parsonage, 86, $854; 4. Dakota Louis and Lonnie West, 85, $517; 6. Fabian Dueck, 83, $225.
PRCA Redding, Calif.
All-around cowboy: Rhett Kennedy, $1,566, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 88, $5,224; 2. Connor Hamilton, 87, $4,005; 3. Tilden Hooper, 86.5, $2,960; 4. Jake Stemo and Clint Laye, 84.5, $1,567; 6. Grant Denny, 84, $871; 7. Kash Wilson, 83, $697; 8. Mason Clements, 82.5, $522.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.9, $1,713; 2. Rudy Switzer, 4.3, $1,418; 3. Tanner Milan, 4.4, $1,123; 4. Brendan Laye and Levi Rudd, 4.8, $679; 6. Bridger Chambers, 4.9, $295. Second round: 1. Rhett Kennedy and Nick Guy, 3.9, $1,566; 3. Luke Branquinho, 4.2, $1,123; 4. Trevor Knowles and Billy Bugenig, 4.4, $679; 6. Blake Knowles and Rudy Switzer, 4.5, $148. Average: 1. Rudy Switzer, 8.8 seconds on two head, $2,570; 2. Scott Guenthner, 9.4, $2,127; 3. Trevor Knowles, 9.9, $1,684; 4. Levi Rudd, 10.3, $1,241; 5. Blake Knowles, 10.4, $798; 6. Bridger Chambers, 10.7, $443.
Team roping: First round: 1. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 5.8, $2,029; 2. Cody Mora/Jason Johe, 6.0, $1,679; 3. J.T. Taylor/Brandon Bates, 6.1, $1,329; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.4, $979; 5. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 6.7, $630; 6. Corey Fitze/Adam Fitze and Tristan Ruffoni/Rial Englehart, 6.9, $175. Second round: 1. Spencer Mitchell/Justin Davis, 4.7, $2,029; 2. Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn, 5.2, $1,679; 3. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 5.3, $1,329; 4. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins and Jeff Flenniken/Bucky Campbell, 5.7, $805; 6. Cody Mora/Jason Johe and Wes Moore/Brushton Minton, 6.2, $175. Average: 1. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 12.1, $3,043; 2. Cody Mora/Jason Johe, 12.2, $2,519; 3. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 12.4, $1,994; 4. Steven Duby/Jason Duby, 12.9, $1,469; 5. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 13.7, $944; 6. (tie) Brandon Webb/Kollin VonAhn and J.T. Taylor/Brandon Bates, 17.9, $262 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jake Watson, 88, $4,315; 2. Samuel Kelts, 83.5, $3,308; 3. Mitch Pollock, 83, $2,445; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 82, $1,582; 5. Ethan Lemmons, 81, $1,007; 6. Cameron Messier and Spencer Wright, 80, $647; 8. Tucker Hill, 79.5, $431.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.3, $1,717; 2. Cody Craig, 9.3, $1,421; 3. Matt Shiozawa, 9.7, $1,125; 4. Cy Eames, 10.1, $829; 5. Clint Robinson, 10.2, $533; 6. Clayton Smith, 11.0, $296. Second round: 1. Jake Pratt, 7.7, $1,717; 2. Bo Pickett, 8.4, $1,421; 3. Colton Farquer, 8.5, $1,125; 4. Chant DeForest, 9.8, $829; 5. Blake Blomberg, 9.9, $533; 6. Cody Craig, 10.0, $296. Average: 1. Taylor Santos, 18.8, $2,576; 2. Cody Craig, 19.3, $2,132; 3. Colton Farquer, 20.0, $1,688; 4. Cy Eames, 20.3, $1,244; 5. Jake Pratt, 20.5, $799; 6. Matt Shiozawa, 22.0, $444.
Barrel racing: 1. Jackie Ganter, 17.53, $3,768; 2. Destri Devenport, 18.02, $3,015; 3. Miranda Emmert, 18.03, $2,449; 4. Nellie Miller, 18.05, $1,884; 5. Brittney Barnett, 18.11, $1,507; 6. Kelsey Cadwell, 18.19, $1,131; 7. Tanya Jones, 18.27, $942; 8. Vicky Cook, 18.35, $848; 9. Shelby Bates, 18.42, $754; 10. Kristel Ising, 18.44, $659; 11. Jenna Smeenk, 18.51, $565; 12. Cheyenne Allan and Teri Bangart, 18.59, $424; 14. Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, 18.60, $283; 15. Stacy Hampton, 18.62, $188.
Bull riding: 1. Parker McCown, 87, $4,907; 2. Parker Breding and Trey Kimzey, 85, $3,271; 4. Jordan Spears, 84, $1,799; 5. Tyler Bingham, 83, $1,145; 6. Chase Dougherty, 81.5, $818; 7. Colten Fritzlan, 80.5, $654; 8. Dallee Mason and Lex Oakley, 79.5, $245.
