PRCA Rapid City, S.D.
All-around cowboy: Jeff Johnston, $1,334, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Steven Dent and Tim O'Connell, 83.5, $1,647; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 82.5, $1,056; 4. Shane O'Connell, 81.5, $683; 5. Anthony Thomas, 78, $435; 6. Tucker Zingg, 75.5, $311; 7. Tristan Hansen, 75, $249; 8. Tanner Phillips, 72, $186.
Steer wrestling: 1. Cameron Morman, 3.8, $2,497; 2. Payden McIntyre, 4.1, $2,171; 3. Jade Berry, Kyle Callaway, Miguel Garcia, Bill Claunch and Joe Nelson, 4.2, $1,194; 8. Matt Reeves, 4.4, $217.
Team roping: 1. Alfred Hansen/Levi Tyan, 5.5, $2,192 each; 2. Cody Hilzendeger/JC Flake, 5.7, $1,906; 3. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown, 5.8, $1,620; 4. Jeff Johnston/Dustin Harris, 6.0, $1,334; 5. Jade Schmidt/Luke Morast, 6.1, $1,048; 6. Clint Gorrell/Drew Gartner, 6.2, $762; 7. Jade Stoddard/Cole Cooper, 6.4, $477; 8. Zane Murphy/Joe Roderick, 7.2, $191.
Saddle bronc: 1. JJ Elshere, 84.5, $2,473; 2. Louie Brunson, 81.5, $1,896; 3. Brady Hill, 80.5, $1,401; 4. Jesse Wilson, 80, $907; 5. Colt Gordon, 79, $577; 6. Taygen Schuelke, 78, $412; 7. Houston Brown and Jade Blackwell, 77, $289.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Milleson, 9.1, $2,432; 2. Ty Hedrick, 9.8, $2,115; 3. Trey Young and Dalton Dunham, 10.0, $1,639 each; 5. Jade Gardner, 10.1, $1,163; 6. Riley Wakefield, Austin Hurlburt and Clint Kindred, 10.4, $529.
Barrel racing: 1. Britany Diaz, 17.20, $2,459; 2. Jessica Routier, 17.28, $2,090; 3. Tillar Murray, 17.46, $1,721; 4. Shali Lord, 17.53, $1,475; 5. Hallie Hanssen and Molly Otto, 17.56, $1,045; 7. Lisa Lockhart, 17.57, $615; 8. Kari Cable and Hali Gjermundson, 17.58, $461; 10. Amanda Harris, 17.59, $369; 11. Jessica Schmuck, 17.64, $307; 12. Carey Rivinius, 17.68, $246.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Brodie Poppino, 9.9, $1,012; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.3, $837; 3. Jess Tierney, 10.6, $663; 4. Thomas Smith and Cole Patterson, 10.7, $401; 6. Chris Glover, 11.1, $174. Second round: 1. Brady Garten, 8.9, $1,012; 2. Roger Branch, 10.7, $837; 3. Darin Suit, 11.0, $663; 4. Garrett Hale, 11.3, $488; 5. Cody Lee, 11.4, $314; 6. Jess Tierney, 11.5, $174. Third round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.9, $1,012; 2. Tony Reina, 10.0, $837; 3. Brian Garr, 10.3, $663; 4. Corey Ross, 10.9, $488; 5. Cole Patterson, 11.0, $314; 6. Scott Snedecor and Chris Glover, 11.1, $87. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 34.8, $1,517; 2. Jess Tierney, 35.1, $1,256; 3. Chet Herren, 36.8, $994; 4. Will McBride, 38.2, $733; 5. Jason Evans, 44.7, $471; 6. Wayne Barber, 52.5, $262.
Bull riding: 1. Cole Wagner, 81, $4,536; 2. Coleman Entze, 74, $3,943; no other qualified rides.
NRA Wibaux
Bareback: Brice Patterson, 83, 506; Brandley Peabody, 72, 379; Chase Redfield, 69, 253; Rance Kramer, 65, 126.
Saddle bronc: Tyler Friend, 79, 726; Judd Applegate, 78, 545; Will Bagley, 76, 272; Cree Minkoff, 74, 172.
Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, 77, 533.
Steer wrestling: Jackson Stephens, 4.7, 728; Colbey Steeke, 4.8, 545; Miles Spickelmier, 6.8, 363; Austin Anderson, 8.0, 181.
Tie-down roping: Lane McGill, 9.9, 782; Jason Lawrence, 10.5, 488; Jason Schaffer, 10.5, 488; Owen Gustafson, 10.8, 195.
Team roping: Shayne Bishop-Chris Barthelmess, 5.5, 653; Travis Nichols-Trace Fuller, 6.0, 408; Nate Horner-Case Kalenze, 6.0, 408; Travis Stovall-Parker Murnion, 6.5, 163.
Barrel racing: Erin Williams, 17.65, 727; Cheyanne Carl, 17.78, 601; Shai McDonald, 17.81, 476; Milee Dailey, 17.83, 350; Heather Crowley, 17.94, 175; Jenna Humble, 17.94, 175.
Breakaway roping: Courtney Dahlgren, 2.3, 875; Kiarra Reiss, 2.4, 641; Ryanne Tracy, 2.4, 641; Sawyer Gilbert, 2.5, 406; Tracey Bolich, 2.6, 250; Tayla Moeykens, 3.0, 156; Tiffany Ogren, 3.1, 93; Shai McDonald, 3.2, 62.
Junior barrel racing: Chalee Harms, 18.03, 94; Brooklin Baukol, 18.21, 70; Karsen Kling, 19.4, 47.
Junior breakaway roping: Jason Carl, 2.6, 103; Birch Obrigewhich, 14.4, 77.
Senior men breakaway roping: Shawn Knight, 3.5, 224.
