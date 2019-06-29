NRA/NWRA
Bareback: Trevar McAllister, 83, 488; Kelby Schneiter, 75, 366; Zachary Griffin, 66, 183; Dalton May, 66, 183.
Saddle bronc: Gerald Eash, Trego, 80, 714; Tyler Friend, 75, 535; Weston Mann, 72, 357; Tate Harmon, 70, 178.
Bull riding: Riley Berg, 83, 629; Payton Fitzpatrick, 79, 472; Bridger Fitzpatrick, 75, 314.
Steer wrestling: Tyler Houle, 6.8, 517.
Tie-down roping: Jhet Murphy, 13.0, 799; Al Koenig, 13.4, 599; JC Crowley, 13.8, 399; Webb O'Neil, 14.2, 199.
Team roping: Brad Robinson-Preston Vanderburgh, 6.5, 606; Randy Sacks-Gregg Cassidy, 6.5, 606; Travis Nichols, Austin Rath, 7.6, 404; Hoss Pepion-Polite Pepion, 9.0, 262; Dallas VonHeeder-John Vermedahl, 10.3, 141.
Barrel racing: Tammy Jo Carpenter, 17.49, 1,052; Nancy Ward, 17.85, 864; Shai McDonald, 17.88, 676; Heather Crowley, 17.95, 488; Jessi Wilcox, 18.1, 300; Alicia Stockton, 18.15, 188; Donna Johnson, 18.18, 112; Tracy Matz, 18.2, 75.
Breakaway roping: Ryland Lufkin, 2.2, 993; Cadee Williams, 2.6, 816; Tammy Jo Carpenter, 2.8, 550; Jacey Fortier, 2.8, 550; Maggie Lund, 3.5, 283; Tracey Bolich, 3.9, 177; Jaylyn Parrent, 4.2, 106; Anna Callaway, 4.3, 70.
Junior barrel racing: Rachel Ward, 18.08, 182; Brooklin Baukol, 18.09, 136; Paige Palin, 18.39, 91; Chalee Harms, 18.43, 45.
Junior breakaway roping: Ryle Lytle, 2.9, 124; Chalee Harms, 3.1, 93; Joshua Barnett, 12.4, 62.
PRCA Dickinson, N.D.
All-around cowboy: Lane Day, $2,347, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Spur Lacasse, 86, $1,948; 2. Cole Reiner, 79, $1,476; 3. Pascal Isabelle and Jamie Howlett, 78, $885; 5. Tyler Berghuis, 76, $413; 6. Skyler Erickson and Travis Webb, 73, $148.
Steer wrestling: 1. Colt Floyd, 4.3, $2,032; 2. Heath Thompson, 4.4, $1,767; 3. Kody Woodward and Tee Burress, 4.6, $1,370; 5. Devon Porter, 4.7, $972; 6. Justin Dahl and Lane Day, 4.8, $574; 8. Ty Talsma, Tyler Schau and Cyler Dowling, 5.0, $59.
Team roping: 1. Lane Goebel/Lucas Falconer, 5.0, $2,209 each; 2. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins and Wyatt Bice/Parker Murnion, 5.4, $1,777; 4. Cooper White/Tucker White, 5.5, $1,344; 5. Eli Lord/Cash Hetzel and Cole Sherwood/Steve Sherwood, 5.8, $912; 7. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.3, $480; 8. Cameron Irwin/Rory Brown and Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 6.9, $96.
Saddle bronc: 1. JJ Elshere, 85, $2,425; 2. Jacob Lewis, 84.5, $1,859; 3. Louie Brunson, 84, $1,374; 4. Tyrel Larsen, 83, $889; 5. Josh Davison and Jesse Wilson, 81, $485; 7. Toby Collins and Jacob Kammerer, 80, $283.
Tie-down roping: 1. Lane Day, 8.9, $1,773; 2. Jon Peek, 9.5, $1,542; 3. Chance Oftedahl and Blake Eggl, 9.7, $1,195; 5. Trey Young, 9.9, $848; 6. Joe Schmidt, Chase Lako and J.C. Crowley, 10.0, $385.
Barrel racing: 1. Caroline Kelly, 17.27, $2,378; 2. Lindsay Kruse, 17.34, $2,021; 3. Kari Cable, 17.39, $1,665; 4. Christy Willert, 17.40, $1,427; 5. Carey Rivinius, 17.43, $1,189; 6. Lisa Lockhart, 17.44, $832; 7. Jessica Routier, 17.46, $595; 8. Britta Thiel, 17.48, $476; 9. Britany Diaz and Nicole Love, 17.52, $386; 11. Kristi Steffes, 17.58, $297; 12. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.61, $238.
Bull riding: 1. Adam Lucero, 86.5, $2,453; 2. Jeff Bertus, 84.5, $1,881; 3. Wyatt Edwards, 84, $1,390; 4. Maverick Potter, 83, $900; 5. Chance Schott, 80, $572; 6. Coy Thorson, 76, $409; 7. Tate Smith, 74, $327; 8. Coleman Entze, 69, $245.
