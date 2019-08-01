BIG SKY — Dalton Kasel rode his last three bulls to win the recent Big Sky Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event.
The 20-year-old from Muleshoe, Texas, had rides of 89.5, 88 and 90.5 points for a career-high $24,237. The points earned lifted him to No. 41 in the PBR standings. He began the event at No. 79.
Matt Triplett, formerly of Columbia Falls, won the first round with a 90-point ride and finished ninth overall. Triplett, who now lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is 10th in the PBR standings.
