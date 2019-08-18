HOUSTON — For the second time this season, Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood is a back-to-back winner on the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash The Beast tour.
The Volborg cowboy won the Winstar World Casino and Resort Houston Invitational on Sunday at the Fertitta Center.
The win was the second straight for Lockwood, as the 21-year-old captured the Express Ranches Classic in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Aug. 11. It was the fourth win of the season on the PBR’s elite series for Lockwood.
The win in Tulsa propelled Lockwood, the 2017 world champion, from third to first place in the world standings.
The move to No. 1 appeared to be a short one for Lockwood as Arkansas cowboy Chase Outlaw reclaimed the top spot on Saturday after he won the 15/15 Bucking Battle in Houston. Lockwood, who led Outlaw by 20 points after his victory in Tulsa, trailed Outlaw by 120 points after the 15/15 Bucking Battle. Outlaw scored an 89.75-point ride in the special round and Lockwood tied for seventh with 87.
However, Outlaw’s stay at No.1 was short lived. On Sunday, Lockwood closed the 120-point gap and more as he built a 320-point lead over Outlaw, who is now No. 2 in the world standings. Outlaw would wind up 24th in Houston, recording an 82.5-point ride in the second round.
For the second straight week, Lockwood had a 3-for-3 performance with scores of 85.25, 85.5 and 88.75 for an aggregate of 259.5 and 460 world points.
In the championship round, Lockwood scored 88.75 points aboard Budakon. In his first ride of the afternoon, Lockwood scored 85.5 points on Church Bells.
Lockwood pocketed $34,585 and has won $72,635 over the last two weeks. For the season, Lockwood has earned $405,374.
On the Unleash the Beast tour, Lockwood has covered 26 of 37 bulls for a 70.27 successful riding percentage.
Lockwood, the 2016 PBR rookie of the year, started the season with two straight wins. He won the season-opening Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden, considered a major in the elite series, in New York to start the season. Lockwood followed that with a win in Chicago.
Texas bull rider Cooper Davis and Stetson Lawrence of Willison, North Dakota, tied for second. Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls, finished 21st with an 84.5-point ride in the first round. Triplett is 12th in the world standings.
The next stop on the elite series is Aug. 24-25 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jack Daniels Music City Knockout is the final major of the season.
Overall, there are eight more stops on the premier series circuit — including the PBR World Finals Nov. 6-10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
