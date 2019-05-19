ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Top-ranked bull rider Jose Vitor Leme won his second Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast event of the year, claiming the Ty Murray Invitational on Sunday here.
With his 4-for-4 performance en route to the victory, Leme increased his lead in the world standings over second-ranked Chase Outlaw. The Brazilian cowboy collected 700 world standings points and $39,202.86. Outlaw, however, did finish second and earn 395 points in the world title chase.
Montana riders also made their presence known in Albuquerque.
Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood scored a 91.25-point ride aboard Bad Decisions at the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday.
The ride and score earned the 2017 Professional Bull Riders world champion the 15/15 Bucking Battle victory, along with prize money of $8,666.67 and 150 world standings points.
Lockwood was one of only three bull riders to record a score in the special round. Also posting successful rides were Cody Teel with 89.5 and Ryan Dirteater with 89. With his successful ride, Dirteater became the first cowboy to record a score aboard Fearless.
Overall, Lockwood — who scored 89.5 points and was the co-leader after the first round — placed seventh at the event and earned 85 points.
Before the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday, Columbia Falls cowboy Matt Triplett scored an 88-point ride aboard Crazy Times to earn his second round win of the year. The round two victory was worth $3,580 and 100 world standings points.
On Sunday in the third round, Triplett rode Sniper to a score of 87 points. In the championship round, Triplett was bucked in 7.09 seconds by M.A.G.A. Triplett wound up fourth overall for 215 points and earned a total of $9,882.86.
Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, placed fifth and is now ranked 14th in the world.
For the season, Lockwood is fourth in the world standings and Triplett is 12th. Lockwood has won $212,796.09 and Triplett has collected $52,414.82.
The next top-tier event is the Green Bay Invitational May 31-June 2.
