BILLINGS — Patrons weren’t sure of what to make of the Englishman in the corner.
As they lined up for their daily coffee, those needing their java fix would sneak a glance at Dan McNally sitting at a table, laptop open and notebook filled with endless writings.
It was an everyday process for McNally, who would sometimes switch coffee shops for a change of scenery. But he had his favorites and might be found in the same place for a week at a time.
Occasionally, one of the patrons would get brave and approach McNally, inquiring what he was doing.
“It’s for FC Cincinnati,” McNally would tell them.
They would walk away, still perplexed.
FC Cincinnati was still a dream.
“It’s an insane story,” said McNally, four years since those coffee shop days.
Nothing new
Building teams is nothing new for McNally, a native of Darwen, England.
He was the head men’s soccer coach at Montana State Billings for eight seasons (2005-12). Deftly mixing in-state and out-of-state talent, McNally guided the program to five winning seasons.
The Yellowjackets had none prior to his arrival.
He remains the team’s all-time winningest coach with 71 victories. One of his players, the record-setting Sam Charles, was selected the NCAA Division II player of the year during McNally’s tenure.
“I’ve always had a passion,” said McNally. “I’ve always had a high standard.
“When I was with Montana State Billings, I wanted it to be the best Division II team in the nation. That was the goal. We didn’t reach it, but we tried.”
McNally left MSUB in early 2013, becoming an assistant at the University of Cincinnati for two seasons.
Start of a dream
In April of 2015, Jeff Berding and Greg DeJesus, ironically, asked McNally to join them for a cup of coffee.
Berding worked for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals and DeJesus was a brand building expert with Proctor & Gamble, whose headquarters are located in Cincinnati.
They knew McNally through the community’s club soccer programs.
They pitched their idea for FC Cincinnati, which would join the United Soccer League with an eventual goal of joining Major League Soccer, the top professional organization in North America.
“I loved their vision about FC Cincinnati,” McNally recalled.
They wanted McNally to run the soccer operations.
“It was such a terrific opportunity. And you know me, I’m a pretty ambitious guy,” McNally added with a laugh.
The trio was joined by Jeff Smith, a former associate athletic director at Cincinnati. The foursome would meet twice a week around a table in Berding’s kitchen. The group covered every question, every issue during those sessions.
There was a well-researched reason for every decision.
The group chose blue and orange as the team colors. “Those are the most successful selling team colors,” McNally explained. “The first year, we sold a million dollars worth of merchandise … we out-sold the Miami Dolphins.”
McNally was FC Cincinnati’s first full-time employee. The team didn’t have an office.
“We were building a professional soccer team from nothing,” he said.
McNally, given his dream task, patterned the new team after Liverpool, his favorite Premier League team.
“I know we have a long way to go to reach that level,” he said. “To create a soccer team, for someone like me who is so passionate about the sport, it’s a dream come true.”
FC Cincinnati set USL attendance records.
The team was awarded an MLS franchise in 2018.
The next step
FC Cincinnati sold 20,000 season tickets a month before its first MLS game.
The new team drew 32,250 to Nippert Stadium for its home opener on March 17, a 3-0 win over the Portland Timbers. FC Cincinnati is averaging nearly 28,000 fans a game this season, which ranks third in MLS behind Atlanta FC (52,535) and Seattle (38,180).
“There is a real community vibe,” said McNally.
He is in charge of all stadium operations.
“I take a lot of pride in how our stadium looks,” McNally continued. “We want the best game-day atmosphere in the United States.”
FC Cincinnati plans to move into its own place, West End Stadium by 2021. And McNally is designing the team’s new $35 million training facility.
“I believe, in your lifetime, you get one real opportunity to make an impact in other people’s lives,” McNally said. “It’s a real achievement to be part of this.”
And he’s never too far from Billings. His wife Jenny is from Billings and oldest son Liam (now eight) was born in Billings. They have since added another son, Kellan (four).
“I keep in contact with the coaches, Alex (Balog) and Thomas (Chameraud), said McNally. “And I always check for MSUB’s results.
“I loved my time in Billings. I miss so many great people.”
And Berding’s kitchen table, “Where it all began,” now sits in FC Cincinnati’s main office.
“I never dreamed it to be as successful as it has been,” said McNally.
