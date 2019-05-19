MISSOULA — The Missoula Strikers defeated the Helena Arsenal 19 Boys 3-0 at Playfair Park on Saturday. Dane Becker scored twice and Cole Hage added one more for insurance. Missoula out-shot Helena 15-1.
In the afternoon game, Missoula topped the Bozeman Blitzz 19 team 2-1 with Hage adding another score and Beckett Arthur also finding the back of the net. Hage assisted Arthur's goal.
The Strikers now own a 9-1-0 record in the state.
—Missoulian staff
