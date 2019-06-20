MISSOULA — The Missoula Strikers Soccer Club is hosting the third annual Intermountain Champions Cup Youth Soccer Tournament this weekend in Missoula.
The tournament is Friday through Sunday at Fort Missoula Regional Park.
The event hopes to draw over 4,000 players and spectators over the three-day festival with 74 boys and girls soccer teams ranging from ages 9 to 19. The teams will hail from the northwestern U.S. and southwestern part of Canada. Teams from Montana, Idaho, Washington, North Dakota and Utah will be there.
Each team is guaranteed three games but some will play four during the weekend.
"We're trying to make it a fun weekend of soccer for everybody," Missoula Strikers club director Ross McMonies said. "Missoula is just such a wonderful place to be especially this time of year and we want to showcase that.
"I think our tournament is a lot different than the other ones that we go to. We try to unite these clubs, coaches and players and really let them know what we're all about."
McMonies estimated about 20 teams from Missoula will be there including the Missoula Strikers U19 boys team that just wrapped up its season on Wednesday with a 4-2 win over the Utah Rangers at the Far West Regionals in Boise, Idaho. Dane Becker scored twice in the win and Matt Baldridge and Bergen Hill each added goals. The Strikers went 1-2 at the regional and finished 17-7 on the season heading into their final weekend as a team.
Other Montana cities that will be represented this weekend include Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, Stevensville and Livingston.
The tournament will begin with an ID camp which runs through 3 p.m. on Friday. College coaches from around the area will take a look at some of the up-and-coming college talent at the tournament. The earliest games on Friday begin at 4 p.m. Games will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
"We're trying to showcase the talent that we have in Montana," McMonies said of the camp. "I think it's a great opportunity for the kids. I think often, Montana kids don't get enough credit so I'm glad we're able to bring some coaches in so they can see that for themselves."
Full schedules and results can be found online at www.missoulastrikers.com/scheduleresults.
