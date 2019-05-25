LAUREL — Deklan Harper threw a no-hitter to spearhead Laurel to an American Legion baseball doubleheader sweep of Malta on Saturday.
Harper had 11 strikeouts and gave up two walks in Laurel’s 10-0, five-inning victory in the first game. Of his 65 pitches, 44 were strikes. Harper also hit a home run, while teammate Richie Cortese had two hits and three RBIs.
The Dodgers prevailed in the second game by a 12-2 score in six innings. Cash Golden and Kade McIlvain each homered and combined for four RBIs. Cortese struck out seven to earn the win.
Julian Benson and R.C. Slaff each drove in runs for Malta.
Harper and Keagan Thompson each had two hits as Laurel defeated the Lewistown Redbirds 10-1 late Friday evening.
Thompson plated four batters and Harper drove in three. Lewistown's Kyle Lee had two hits.
Connor Polkowske was the winning pitcher for the Dodgers with nine strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.