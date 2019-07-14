SPOKANE, Wash. — The start of the 2019 Big Sky Conference football season is 46 days away, and the first official event of the year — the annual Big Sky Kickoff media days — was underway Sunday and continues Monday here at the Davenport Grand Hotel.
The media and coaches polls will be announced Monday, along with the Big Sky preseason offensive and defensive players of the year and the all-conference team.
Head coaches and two select players from all 13 of the Big Sky’s football-playing institutions are on hand for interviews and interaction with credentialed media that cover and report on Big Sky football. Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill will host a media roundtable on Monday, as well.
Joining Montana coach Bobby Hauck as the Grizzlies’ player representatives are quarterback Dalton Sneed and linebacker Dante Olson. Each senior is an honors candidate, with Olson in the running to be named preseason defensive player of the year after a 151-tackle campaign in 2018.
Joining Montana State coach Jeff Choate will be Bobcats senior wide receiver Kevin Kassis and senior safety Jahque Alleyne. Alleyne, a former player at Virginia Tech who joined the Bobcats as a transfer before last season, led the Big Sky with five pass interceptions in 2018 and is a candidate for the preseason all-conference team.
The other player representatives scheduled to be present at the Big Sky Kickoff are as follows:
Cal Poly: J.J. Koski, Sr., WR, and Kitu Humphery, Sr., DB. Eastern Washington: Jayce Gilder, Sr., TE, and Dylan Ledbetter, Sr., DB. Idaho: Noah Johnson, Sr., OL, and Lloyd Hightower, Sr., DB. Idaho State: Mitch Gueller, Sr., WR, and Kody Graves, Sr., LB. Northern Arizona: Case Cookus, Sr., QB, and Aaron Andrews, Sr., DL. Northern Colorado: Jacob Knipp, Sr., QB, and Luke Nelson, Sr., LB. Portland State: Kenton Bartlett, Sr., DT, and Charlie Taumoepeau, Sr., TE. Sacramento State: Kevin Thomson, Jr., QB, and Caelan Barnes, Sr., CB. Southern Utah: Zach Larsen, Sr., OL, and Jay Green, Sr., RB. UC Davis: Jake Maier, Sr., QB, and Nas Anesi, Sr., LB. Weber State: Rashid Shaheed, Jr., WR/KR, and Jonah Williams, Sr., DL.
The first games involving Big Sky teams are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29, when Missouri State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference visits Northern Arizona, and Northern Colorado travels to FBS San Jose State.
Ten other Big Sky teams will begin their seasons two days later on Aug. 31. Montana travels to MVFC foe South Dakota while Montana State visits FBS Texas Tech.
Montana is looking to end its playoff drought in the second season of Hauck’s second stint as coach. The Grizzlies finished 6-5 last season.
UM hasn’t made the postseason since 2015.
Montana State seeks its second consecutive playoff berth in Choate’s fourth season at the helm. The Bobcats finished the 2018 campaign with an 8-5 mark, including their first postseason win in six years, a 35-14 home victory over Incarnate Word.
MSU’s season ended with a 52-10 playoff loss on the road to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State.
Eastern Washington, UC Davis and Weber State shared the Big Sky's regular-season championship last year, with WSU claiming the league's automatic bid to the playoffs via tiebreaker.
