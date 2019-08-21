Northwest def. UMW
23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18
Northwest (Wash.): Kills: 44 (Abigail Broussard 10). Blocks: 7 (Keann White 2.5). Aces: 9 (Broussard 2, Christina Hegarty 2). Digs: 72 (Hegarty 19). Assists: 44 (Courteney Carr 29).
Montana Western (0-1): Kills 34 (Morgan Stenger 10). Blocks: 9 (Abee Croninger 3.5). Aces: 5 (Karen Kale 2). Digs: 62 (Jessie Weber 16, Cady Siemion 10). Assists: 33 (Madison Richtmyer 21).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.