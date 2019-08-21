Northwest def. UMW

23-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-18

Northwest (Wash.): Kills: 44 (Abigail Broussard 10). Blocks: 7 (Keann White 2.5). Aces: 9 (Broussard 2, Christina Hegarty 2). Digs: 72 (Hegarty 19). Assists: 44 (Courteney Carr 29).

Montana Western (0-1): Kills 34 (Morgan Stenger 10). Blocks: 9 (Abee Croninger 3.5). Aces: 5 (Karen Kale 2). Digs: 62 (Jessie Weber 16, Cady Siemion 10). Assists: 33 (Madison Richtmyer 21).

