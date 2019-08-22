BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College men's and women's soccer teams will play in exhibition matches on Friday.
The matches are at Herb Klindt Field.
The women's match will start at 5 p.m., followed by the men's match at 7:30 p.m.
