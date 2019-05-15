Past Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year winners
2019 — Jesse Owens, West; Chrishon Dixon, Central; Tiahna Vladic, Senior.
2018 — Gabe Sulser, Senior; Charlie Klepps, Senior; Maddie Brockel, West.
2017 — Braydon Deming, West; Brittanee Fisher, Senior.
2016 -- Jacob Hadley, Central; Christina Aragon, Senior.
2015 -- Kendal Manuel, Skyview; Taylor Mims, Senior.
2014 -- Joe Zimmer, Senior; Morgan Sulser, Senior.
2013 -- Jacob Stanton, Central; Sammy Elliott, Central.
2012 -- Brady Gustafson, West; Dani Aragon, Senior.
2011 -- Tanner Sprenkle, Senior; Jackie Elliott, Central and Danielle Muri, West.
2010 -- Carson Hilliard, Skyview; Alexa Aragon, Senior.
2009 -- Aleksei Grosulak, Central; Kylie Kufeld, Senior.
2008 -- Casey McMillan, Central; Callie Muri, West.
2007 -- Shane Robison, West; Bridgette Hoenke, Senior.
2006 -- Mark Desin, Senior; Katie St. John, Skyview.
2005 -- Josh Hedge, West; Sara Bents, West.
2004 -- Beau Malia, Skyview; Dana Conway, West.
2003 -- Matt Lebsock, Skyview; Shelli Vicars, West.
2002 -- Dallas Leslie, Central; Rebekah Patrick, West.
2001 -- Kendall Selle, West; Jenny Doely, Senior.
2000 -- Kane Ioane, Skyview; Jenny Balgua, Senior.
1999 -- Brandon VanCleeve, West; Kelli Olson, Senior.
1998 -- John Edwards, West; Michele Solomon, Senior.
1997 -- Parker Aldrich, Central; Betsy Morrison, Skyview.
1996 -- Mike Andy, Skyview; Kate Brayko, Central.
1995 -- Jon Ueland, West; Linda Weyler, Senior.
1994 -- J.P. Williams, Skyview; Christy Otte, Central.
1993 -- Eli Workman, Senior; Shiloh Schwab, Skyview.
1992 -- Guy Atkins, Skyview; Rachel Smetanka, Skyview.
1991 -- Jeff Ellis, Skyview; Stacy Lanning, West.
1990 -- Steven Falls Down, Central; Brittany Schaff, Central.
1989 -- Travis Orser, West; Erika Boggio, Senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.