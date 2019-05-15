Past Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year winners

2019 — Jesse Owens, West; Chrishon Dixon, Central; Tiahna Vladic, Senior.

2018 — Gabe Sulser, Senior; Charlie Klepps, Senior; Maddie Brockel, West.

2017 — Braydon Deming, West; Brittanee Fisher, Senior. 

2016 -- Jacob Hadley, Central; Christina Aragon, Senior.

2015 -- Kendal Manuel, Skyview; Taylor Mims, Senior.

2014 -- Joe Zimmer, Senior; Morgan Sulser, Senior. 

2013 -- Jacob Stanton, Central; Sammy Elliott, Central.

2012 -- Brady Gustafson, West; Dani Aragon, Senior.

2011 -- Tanner Sprenkle, Senior; Jackie Elliott, Central and Danielle Muri, West.

2010 -- Carson Hilliard, Skyview; Alexa Aragon, Senior.

2009 -- Aleksei Grosulak, Central; Kylie Kufeld, Senior.

2008 -- Casey McMillan, Central; Callie Muri, West.

2007 -- Shane Robison, West; Bridgette Hoenke, Senior.

2006 -- Mark Desin, Senior; Katie St. John, Skyview.

2005 -- Josh Hedge, West; Sara Bents, West.

2004 -- Beau Malia, Skyview; Dana Conway, West.

2003 -- Matt Lebsock, Skyview; Shelli Vicars, West.

2002 -- Dallas Leslie, Central; Rebekah Patrick, West.

2001 -- Kendall Selle, West; Jenny Doely, Senior.

2000 -- Kane Ioane, Skyview; Jenny Balgua, Senior.

1999 -- Brandon VanCleeve, West; Kelli Olson, Senior.

1998 -- John Edwards, West; Michele Solomon, Senior.

1997 -- Parker Aldrich, Central; Betsy Morrison, Skyview.

1996 -- Mike Andy, Skyview; Kate Brayko, Central.

1995 -- Jon Ueland, West; Linda Weyler, Senior.

1994 -- J.P. Williams, Skyview; Christy Otte, Central.

1993 -- Eli Workman, Senior; Shiloh Schwab, Skyview.

1992 -- Guy Atkins, Skyview; Rachel Smetanka, Skyview.

1991 -- Jeff Ellis, Skyview; Stacy Lanning, West.

1990 -- Steven Falls Down, Central; Brittany Schaff, Central.

1989 -- Travis Orser, West; Erika Boggio, Senior.

Tags

Load comments