PRCA Monticello, Utah
All-around cowboy: Josh Frost, $1,688, bull riding, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Mason Clements, 83, $993; 2. Morgan Wilde, 82, $752; 3. Tony Barrington, 81, $541; 4. Joel Schlegel, 80, $361; 5. Cooper Bennett, 79.5, $211; 6. Craig Wisehart, 78, $150.
Steer wrestling: 1. Olin Hannum, 4.2, $1,213; 2. Bubba Boots, 6.5, $1,004; 3. Michael Bates Jr., 6.6, $795; 4. Baylor Roche, 7.8, $586; 5. Seth Hadlock, 9.8, $376; 6. Ryley Chris Johnson, 11.3, $209.
Team roping: 1. Quinn Kesler/Colby Siddoway, 5.7, $1,708; 2. Chaz Kananen/Tyler Whitlow, 5.9, $1,485; 3. Thad Ward/Matt Cumbie, 6.4, $1,262; 4. Aaron Tsinigine/Ty Romo, 6.5, $1,040; 5. Brian Winn/Matt Liston, 6.7, $817; 6. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John and Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 7.2, $483; 8. Travis Bounds/Hank Bounds, 7.6, $149.
Saddle bronc: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 86, $1,147; 2. Allen Boore, 85, $860; 3. Corey LeFebre, 79.5, $573; 4. Landon Mecham and Tyler Turco, 77, $143.
Tie-down roping: 1. Rhen Richard, 8.9, $1,152; 2. Cody McCartney, 9.1, $953; 3. Kenneth Winn, 9.7, $755; 4. Josh Frost, 9.8, $556; 5. Josh Jennings, 9.9, $357; 6. Seth Hall, 10.3, $199.
Barrel racing: 1. CJ Vondette, 17.16, $864; 2. Laramie Jackson and Brandy Sanchez, 17.58, $695; 4. Sharon Harrell, 17.60, $526; 5. Jannon Hale, 17.62, $413; 6. Teressa Peck, 17.63, $300; 7. Jenna Smeenk, 17.71, $188; 8. Amber Moore, 17.88, $75.
Bull riding: 1. Josh Frost, 87, $1,132; 2. Colton Humphries, 80, $858; 3. Jate Frost and Clay Wagner, 76, $515; 5. Jess Davison, 74, $240; 6. Jake Smith, 71, $172.
Canadian Pro Rodeo
Bonnyville, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Wyatt Maines, 79.5, $1,229; 2. Travis Heeb and Luke Creasy, 79, $911; 4. Gavin Derose, 78.5, $594; 5. Dantan Bertsch, 78, $382; 6. Daniel Jones, 76, $212.
Steer wrestling: 1. Clayton Moore, 4.4, $1,967; 2. Matt Mailer, 4.5, $1,711; 3. Josh Harden, 5.3, $1,454; 4. Tanner Milan, 5.8, $1,198; 5. Curtis Cassidy, 6.4, $941; 6. Kody Dollery, 6.5, $684; 7. Jesse Brown, Layne Delemont and Jason Thomas, 6.6, $200.
Team roping: 1. Steele DePaoli/Riley Wilson, 5.0, $1,319; 2. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 5.2, $1,147; 3. Brett Buss/Klay Whyte and Levi Simpson/Cole Davison, 5.3, $889; 5. Logan Spady/Wyatt Eirikson, 5.6, $631; 6. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.8, $459; 7. Braidy Davies/Brady Chappel, 6.0, $287; 8. Travis Speer/Stacy Cornet, 6.1, $115.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $1,382; 2. Dusty Hausauer, 78.5, $1,144; 3. Jake Burwash, 77.5, $906; 4. Chase Zweifel, 77, $667; 5. Kole Ashbacher and Chance Barass, 76.5, $334.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caddo Lewallen and Tyler Milligan, 7.9, $1,859; 3. Logan Spady, 8.2, $1,470; 4. Cade Swor and Logan Bird, 8.3, $1,081; 6. Stacy Cornet, 8.5, $692; 7. (tie) Shane Smith and Colt Cornet, 8.7, $303.
Barrel racing: 1. Jimmie Smith, 18.155, $1,777; 2. Jennifer Sharp, 18.203, $1,523; 3. Callahan Crossley, 18.369, $1,268; 4. Angela Ganter, 18.426, $1,100; 5. Jessa Galloway, 18.440, $846; 6. Renee Rae Willis, 18.60, $677; 7. Diane Skocdopole, 18.614, $508; 8. Mary Walker, 18.617, $338; 9. Jackie Ganter, 18.635, $254; 10. Teri Bangart, 18.638, $169.
Bull riding: 1. Kyle Brown, 72, $2,606; 2. Ty Ellis, 70, $2,358.
Innisfail, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 88, $1,908; 2. Orin Larsen, 87.5, $1,567; 3. Clint Laye, 87, $1,227; 4. Spur Lacasse and Caleb Bennett, 86.5, $716; 6. Ty Taypotat and Luke Creasy, 84.5, $273 each; 8. Wyatt Maines, 84, $136.
Steer wrestling: 1. Clayton Moore, Landon Beardsworth and Matt Mailer, 3.9, $1,938; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.4, $1,483; 5. Mike McGinn and Layne Delemont, 4.6, $1,127; 7. Glen Nash, Bridger Chambers and Kody Dollery, 4.7, $653; 10. Steven Gilbert and Brendan Laye, 5.0, $178.
Team roping: 1. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.7, $1,838; 2. Dustin Bird/Trey Yates, 6.2, $1,598; 3. Steele DePaoli/Riley Wilson, 6.5, $1,358; 4. Joey Romo II/Riley Roy, 7.3, $1,119; 5. Clark McCarroll/Kyle Smith, 7.7, $879; 6. Grady Quam/Tyrel Flewelling, 7.9, $639; 7. Clint Buhler/Chase Simpson, 10.2, $400; 8. Braden Parker/Justice Thompson, 12.6, $160.
Saddle bronc: 1. Zeke Thurston and Jake Brown, 85, $2,018; 3. Kash Deal, Dustin Flundra and Dawson Hay, 82, $1,029; 6. Ben Andersen, 81, $396; 7. Kolby Wanchuk, 80, $237; 8. Taygen Schuelke and Lane Cust, 78, $79.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tuf Cooper, 7.2, $2,411; 2. Caddo Lewallen, 7.6, $2,210; 3. Blake Ash, 7.9, $1,942; 4. Ty Harris, Murray Pole and Morgan Grant, 8.1 , $1,406; 7. Tyler Milligan, Erik Dublanko and Virgil Poffenroth, 8.3, $737; 10. Logan Bird and Cade Swor, 8.4, $201.
Barrel racing: 1. Stacey Ruzicka, 15.927, $3,083; 2. Jackie Ganter, 15.928, $2,467; 3. Justine Elliott, 15.960, $2,004; 4. Bertina Olafson, 15.980, $1,542; 5. Emily Miller, 16.033, $1,233; 6. Brooke Wills, 16.044, $925; 7. Nancy Csabay, 16.089, $771; 8. Tammy Carpenter, 16.1, $694; 9. Jennifer Sharp, 16.114, $617; 10. Kim Gerwatoski, 16.122, $540; 11. Skylar Mantler, 16.129, $462; 12. Kyla Simmons and Jimmie Smith, 16.162, $347; 13. Kyla Simmons, 16.162, $347; 14. Angela Ganter, 16.180, $231; 15. Amara Duxbury, 16.212, $154.
Bull riding: 1. J.B. Moen and Marcos Gloria, 87.5, $1,884; 3. Jordan Hansen, 87, $1,347; 4. Cody Coverchuk, 86, $990; 5. Ty Ellis, 81, $632; 6. Jared Parsonage, 66, $417.
