PRCA Alamosa, Colo.

All-around cowboy: Seth Hall, $428, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Delvecchio Kaye, 77, $729; 2. Joel Schlegel, 76, $547; 3. Rio Lee, 75, $365; 4. Logan Corbett, 73, $182.

Steer wrestling: 1. Logan McDonald, Trevor Duhon and McLane Arballo, 4.8, $835; 4. Christian Pettigrew, 5.0, $487; 5. Tim Robertson, 5.2, $313; 6. Denell Henderson, 5.3, $174.

Team roping: 1. Austin Crist/J.W. Borrego and Clayton Van Aken/Cullen Teller, 5.4, $1,482; 3. Jay Tittel/Richard Durham and Jhett Trenary/Bret Trenary, 5.6, $923; 5. Jesse Sheffield/Derek Pake Younger and Travis Whitlow/Tanner Luttrell, 5.8, $392 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jay Joaquin, 83, $865; 2. Mason Mardesich, 79, $649; 3. Cody Ballard, 76.5, $432; 4. Corey LeFebre, 75.5, $216.

Tie-down roping: 1. Brandon Neugebauer and Darnell Johnson, 8.6, $810; 3. Jarrett Oestmann, 9.4, $580; 4. Seth Hall, 9.6, $428; 5. Ryan Canty, 9.8, $275; 6. Taylor Smith, 11.9, $153.

Barrel racing: 1. Cindy Smith, 17.17, $1,020; 2. Skyla Whitters, 17.36, $874; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, 17.50, $680; 5. Christine Laughlin, 17.52, $486; 6. Leia Pluemer, 17.53, $388; 7. Stacey Padilla, 17.57, $291; 8. Kelly Yates, 17.63, $194; 9. Ronnie Will, 17.65, $146; 10. Shali Lord, 17.66, $97.

Bull riding: 1. Wyatt Nez, 86, $1,030; 2. JC Mortensen, 79, $773; 3. Preston Preece, 78, $515; 4. Dalton Sanchez, 59, $258.

PRCA Pleasant Grove, Utah

All-around cowboy: Rhen Richard, $2,301, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Taylor Broussard, 84, $3,003; 2. Wyatt Denny, 83.5, $2,303; 3. Connor Hamilton, 82.5, $1,702; 4. Grant Denny, 81.5, $1,101; 5. Cole Reiner, 81, $701; 6. Wyatt Bloom, 80.5, $501; 7. Morgan Wilde and Clayton Biglow, 80, $350.

Steer wrestling: 1. Denell Henderson, 3.9, $2,697; 2. Stockton Graves, 4.0, $2,413; 3. Miguel Garcia, 4.1, $2,129; 4. Gus Hansen and Nick Guy, 4.2, $1,703; 6. Sterling Lambert, 4.5, $1,277; 7. Denver Berry and Corey Rogers, 4.6, $852; 9. Kyle Irwin, Tyler Waguespack, Matt Reeves and Stetson Jorgensen, 4.8, $142.

Team roping: 1. Pace Freed/Dustin Searcy, 4.9, $2,654; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long and Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 5.0, $2,235; 4. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.2, $1,816; 5. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 5.7, $1,536; 6. Brian Winn/Matt Liston, 5.8, $1,257; 7. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 6.0, $978; 8. Nick Sartain/Austin Rogers, 6.1, $698; 9. Brodi Jones/Braydin Evans, 6.3, $419; 10. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 6.4, $140.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sam Harper, 86.5, $3,359; 2. Mitch Pollock and Spencer Wright, 86, $2,239; 4. Rusty Wright and Taos Muncy, 85, $1,008; 6. Wyatt Hageman, 84, $560; 7. Sterling Crawley, Allen Boore, Jake Clark and Hardy Braden, 83.5, $196.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cooper Martin, 7.5, $2,572; 2. Rhen Richard, 8.0, $2,301; 3. Seth Cooke, 8.3, $2,030; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 8.6, $1,760; 5. J.C. Malone, 8.9, $1,489; 6. John Douch, 9.0, $1,218; 7. Tuf Cooper, 9.1, $948; 8. Caleb McMillan, 9.6, $677; 9. Kyle Dickens, 10.2, $406; 10. Cooper Mathews, 10.4, $135.

Barrel racing: 1. Amberleigh Moore, 17.31, $3,085; 2. Sidney Forrest, 17.36, $2,468; 3. Sue Smith and Lacinda Rose, 17.38, $1,774; 5. Destri Devenport, 17.45, $1,234; 6. Danyelle Williams, 17.47, $926; 7. Ivy Hurst, 17.49, $771; 8. Meka Farr, 17.50, $694; 9. Stevi Hillman, 17.51, $617; 10. Lake Mehalic, 17.52, $540; 11. Kenna Kaminski, 17.55, $463; 12. Ryann Pedone, 17.56, $386; 13. Ivy Conrado, 17.57, $309; 14. Sara Cheeney, 17.59, $231; 15. Acee Lucero, 17.61, $154.

Bull riding: 1. Joe Frost, 87.5, $3,863; 2. Scottie Knapp and Tim Bingham, 86.5, $2,576; 4. Koby Radley and Maverick Potter, 85, $1,159; 6. Preston Preece, 84, $644; 7. Sage Kimzey, 81.5, $515; 8. Rylan Wright, 81, $386.

