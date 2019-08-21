PRCA Moses Lake, Wash.
All-around cowboy: Jordan Tye, $852, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Clint Laye, 85.5, $4,026; 2. Joel Schlegel, 82, $3,086; 3. Kaycee Feild, Hunter Brasfield and Mason Clements, 81, $1,565; 6. Jake Brown, 78, $671; 7. Will Lowe, 77, $537; 8. Steven Peebles, Jacob Lees and Tilden Hooper, 76, $134.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tanner Milan, 3.9, $3,550; 2. Scott Guenthner, 4.0, $3,176; 3. Mike McGinn, 4.1, $2,802; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 4.3, $2,429; 5. Clayton Hass, 4.4, $2,055; 6. Jace Melvin, 4.6, $1,681; 7. Cameron Morman, 4.9, $1,308; 8. Tyler Pearson, Riley Duvall, Jason Thomas and J.D. Struxness, 5.1, $420 each.
Team roping: 1. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.2, $4,561; 2. Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward and Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz, 4.4, $3,841; 4. Levi Simpson/Cole Davison and Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.7, $2,881; 6. Marcus Theriot/Coleby Payne, 5.0, $2,161; 7. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 5.1, $1,681; 8. Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Brooks Dahozy/Walt Woodard, 5.2, $960; 10. Garrett Tonozzi/Dustin Davis, 5.3, $240.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cameron Messier, 85.5, $3,962; 2. Clay Stremler, 85, $3,038; 3. Zeke Thurston, 82.5, $2,245; 4. Sterling Crawley, 81.5, $1,453; 5. Joaquin Real, 80.5, $924; 6. Jake Watson, 78.5, $660; 7. Allen Boore and Wyatt Casper, 78, $462.
Tie-down roping: 1. Westyn Hughes and Lane Livingston, 7.8, $3,832; 3. Matt Shiozawa and Ryan Jarrett, 8.2, $2,981; 5. Ty Harris and Cooper Mathews, 8.3, $2,129; 7. Adam Gray, 8.4, $1,490; 8. Jordan Tye and Haven Meged, 8.5, $852; 10. Jake Pratt, 8.7, $213.
Barrel racing: 1. Sabra O'Quinn, 17.17, $3,805; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.37, $3,044; 3. Ashley Castleberry, 17.39, $2,473; 4. Amberleigh Moore, 17.40, $1,903; 5. Olivia Train, 17.43, $1,522; 6. Destri Devenport and Berna Haberman, 17.48, $1,046; 8. Kelsie Miller, 17.52, $856; 9. Rainy Robinson, 17.53, $761; 10. Leah Crockett, 17.59, $666; 11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.62, $571; 12. Matea Frensdorf, 17.72, $476; 13. Megan Champion, 17.73, $381; 14. Kiley Dalchow, 17.80, $285; 15. Colleen Kingsbury, 17.83, $190.
Bull riding: 1. Derek Kolbaba, 87, $6,063; 2. Brady Portenier, 85, $4,648; 3. Parker McCown, 84, $3,436; 4. Wyatt Covington, 83.5, $2,223; 5. Jesse Petri, 83, $1,415; 6. Dakota Louis, 78.5, $1,011; 7. Chase Dougherty, 76, $808; 8. Cody Ford, 75.5, $606.
