Jordan Match Xtreme Broncs

at Jordan

First round: 1. Dusty Hausauer, 84, $2,613; 2. Colt Gordon, 82, $2,004; 3. Jade Blackwell, 81, $1,481; 4. Louie Brunson and Jesse Kruse, 80, $784; 6.  Kolby Wanchuk and Travis Nelson, 79, $392; 8. Shorty Garrett, 78, $261.

Finals: 1. Shorty Garrett, 87, $2,323; 2. Colt Gordon, 83, $1,742; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 79, $1,161; 4. Dusty Hausauer, 78.5, $581.

Average leaders: 1. Colt Gordon, Shorty Garrett, Colt Gordon and Shorty Garrett, 165; 5. Dusty Hausauer and Dusty Hausauer, 162.5.

PRCA Belt

All-around cowboy: Ty Hedrick, $913, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 85, $996; 2. Jessy Davis, 83, $747; 3. Trevar McAllistter, 82, $498; 4. Wyatt Bloom, 80, $249.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.6, $1,097; 2. Tanner Milan, 5.4, $908; 3. Harley Cole, 5.5, $719; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 5.6, $530; 5. Bryant Mikkelson, 5.9, $341; 6. Hank Hollenbeck, 6.7, $189.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 6.1, $1,124; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 6.7, $931; 3. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 7.0, $737; 4. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy, 10.6, $543; 5. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 11.4, $349; 6. Kade Sherwood/Kory Mytty, 22.3, $194.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jesse Kruse, 86, $1,090; 2. Chase Brooks, 85.5, $818; 3. Andrew Evjene, 84, $545; 4. Josh Davison, 77.5, $273.

Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Hedrick, 11.3 seconds, $913; 2. Jed Davison, 11.7, $756; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 13.5, $598; 4. Ryan Siemsen, 13.6, $441; 5. Al Koenig, 14.4, $283; 6. J.C. Crowley, 18.9, $157.

Barrel racing: 1. Milee Dailey, 17.34, $1,126; 2. Ashley Day and Lisa Anderson, 17.38, $885; 4. Cally Goyins, 17.57, $697; 5. Callahan Crossley, 17.63, $536; 6. Lindsay Kruse and Brittney Barnett, 17.66, $375; 8. Ashley Haller, 17.67, $215; 9. Abigail Knight, 17.69, $161; 10. Jessie Havener, 17.74, $107.

Bull riding: 1. T'Jay Allen, 86, $1,120; 2. Payton Fitzpatrick, 82, $862; 3. Parker Breding, 81, $603; no other qualified rides.

NRA Wilsall

Bareback: Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 79, 545; Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 71, 408; Dalton May, Buffalo, 70, 204; J2 Bridger, Dillon, 70, 204.

Rookie bareback: Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 67, 71.

Saddle bronc: Tyler Friend, Arlee, 76, 600; Cree Minkoff, Billings, 76, 600; Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 74, 343; Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, 72, 171.

Rookie saddle bronc: no qualified rides.

Bull riding: no qualified rides

Steer wrestling: Jhet Murphy, Helena, 4.8, 391; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 6.0, 293; Shawn Dunagan, Whitehall, 6.8, 195; Walt Anseth, Helena, 12.5, 97.

Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 10.4, 503; Kevin Peterson, Belgrade, 11.7, 377; Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 12.4, 251; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 13.0, 125.

Team roping: Shawn Bessette-Ike Folsom, 5.5, 658; Dallas VonHeeder-John Vermedahl, 5.6, 493; Chase Holt-Tyrell Lindstrom 7.4, 329; Josh Anderson-Marcus Wilcox, 7.6, 164.

Barrel racing: Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 17.53, 873; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 17.69, 717; Milee Dailey, Pray, 17.82, 483; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 17.82, 483; Pam Vanek, Silesia, 17.97, 249; Brittney Ford, Helena, 17.99, 156; Donna Johnson, Belt, 18.08, 93; Harley Meged, Miles City, 18.17, 62.

Breakaway roping: JoBeth Hutchison, Belgrade, 2.3, 741; Elizabeth French, Pompeys Pillar, 2.6, 613; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 2.7, 421; Jessie Marreel, Great Falls, 2.7, 421; Jenelle White, Whitehall, 3.1, 230; Drew Zipperian, Bozeman, 3.2, 127.

Junior barrel racing: Chalee Harms, Miles City, 18.05, 182; Paige Palin, Corvallis, 18.34, 136; Linden Schenk, Joliet, 18.37, 68; Lauren Wagner, Three Forks, 18.37, 68.

Junior breakaway roping: Trey Fleming, Worden, 14.1, 153.

Tags

Load comments