MISSOULA — Aiden Watson of Missoula and Caleb Warnken of Corvallis punched their ticket into the boys' 18 singles final with wins on the first day of the Western Montana Open junior tennis tourney.
Watson advanced with straight-set wins Thursday over Nash Sauter and Henry Stahl of Missoula. Warnken dispatched Ben Adkins of Billings in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0.
In girls 18 singles, Giovanna Horner of Missoula has reached the semifinal round. She'll face second-seeded Pilar Santos of Helena Friday morning. Top-seeded Madelyn Dibble of Spokane will battle Madeline Del Castillo of Longview, Washington, in the other semifinal.
Horner has reached the 16 singles final. She will play Evelyn Deschans in the championship match on Friday at about 12:30 p.m. Deschans won a State B-C singles title for Loyola Sacred Heart in the spring.
In the girls 14 singles division, Ava Bellamah of Missoula reached Friday's final with a win over Elliotte Banziger of Bozeman, 6-3, 6-1.
