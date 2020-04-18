The 2020 Montana Women's Run is still happening, but it will look just a little different this year.
With health precautions in mind, Montana Women's Run announced it was moving the 39th iteration of the event completely online. With emphasis on its goal of raising money for charitable causes and healthy living, the organizers still wanted to provide an opportunity to the run the race.
"'Run it. Walk it. Live it.” The motto of the Montana Women’s Run expresses much more in regard to a virtual race," the organization said in a release. "During a time of uncertainty and inactivity, it becomes an opportunity for healthy activity and for participation in an important event that raises funds for community organizations that focus on fitness and women and children’s health issues."
That just meant making it a virtual race. Participants can register at WomensRun.org and there are even options to create teams. The deadline for entries is May 7, with the race to be held on May 9.
While the race is not formally keeping tabs on race times this year, the group does have a page on the Strava mobile running application. Many participants have also taken to Facebook in support of the race, with the organization running a variety of virtual events leading up to the race.
Some past participants have taken to putting shirts from past years in their windows and posting pictures. Race organizers have even delivered door prizes to participants for these social media based events.
While the Getting Started Clinics, Kids’ Run, Kick-off Dinner and post-run celebration were all canceled, the virtual contests have helped take their place.
Registration for both the 2-mile and 5-mile races is $27, which includes a long-sleeve t-shirt, a race bib and a gift from the organization, all of which will be mailed.
