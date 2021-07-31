BUTTE — The 66th Montana State Senior golf tournament will be played August 3-5 in Butte and Anaconda.

The tournament, which was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be played at Butte Country Club, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and Old Works.

More than 320 golfers, age 55 and older divided into four age divisions, are entered. Participants are required to be either a Montana resident or member of a Montana golf club.

Top contenders in the field include Bill Dunn and Brad Grattan of Missoula. Idaho Falls resident and Old Works member Rico Carosone will also be eyeing the top of the leaderboard. Others expected to be vying for the title include Gene Walsh (Whitefish), Joe Cielak (Libby) and Tommy Lindell (Kalispell).

Play begins 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with a shotgun start at all three courses. The championship groups will conclude the tournament at Butte CC at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

For further information, please visit the Montana State Senior Golf Association website at www.mtseniorgolf.org.

