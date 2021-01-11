BILLINGS — Billings native Riley Corcoran has been selected as the state's Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association for the third consecutive year, the organization announced on Monday.
Corcoran, a Billings Central graduate, is in his fifth year as the play-by-play broadcaster for the University of Montana, calling Griz football and men's basketball. He also hosts the radio and television versions of the Grizzly Coaches Shows.
Jordan Hansen of the Missoulian newspaper and 406mtsports.com was selected as the state's Sportswriter of the Year.
The NSMA picked 108 Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. Of those 108, 51 are first-time winners, including Hansen, who is originally from Iowa.
NSMA members provided up to three nominations each for their state's top sportscaster and sportswriter.
Corcoran and Hansen will be honored during the 61st NSMA Awards Weekend, set for June 26-28 in Winston, Salem, North Carolina.
