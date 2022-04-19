BILLINGS — It’s a new beginning for the men’s rugby team in Billings.
According to team officials, 2020 was the last time the men’s team played a home match.
Now, after enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, the squad is hosting a three-team round-robin on Saturday on the south end of Rose Park.
In addition to looking forward to home matches, the team has underwent a name change.
Goodbye Billings Bulls.
Hello Magic City Marmots.
“It was a joke a lot of us had 8, 9 years ago,” said the team’s director of operations, Andy Petersohn, who played for the Bulls from 2011-2019 of changing the team’s nickname to the Marmots. “We changed our name. The Billings Bulls had been around a long time and then there was the hockey team. We are changing our name to do something different.
“We are trying to rebuild our program and get back to playing social rugby across the state and region.”
On Saturday, the schedule will be:
• Noon, Butte vs. Billings
• 1:15 p.m., Lander/Gillette, Wyoming, vs. Butte
• 2:30 p.m., Billings vs. Lander/Gillette
The matches will consist of two 20-minute halves and each team will have 15 players on the field.
Living in Montana, the weather is always an issue for spring outdoor sports. However, round-robin play will be held rain, snow, or shine on Saturday.
“I’m an old guy, so it’s not as fun as it used to be,” Petersohn joked of playing rugby in the snow. “The young guys, they are champing at the bit to play.”
Rugby is known for the camaraderie and sportsmanship between teammates and opposing teams and to that end, a social will be held at Peppers after the matches beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Just a few short years ago, men’s rugby was a staple of the Billings spring sports scene.
“The last good year we had was 2015 when we had numbers and coaching,” Petersohn said. “We are in a rebuild stage and trying to get the community interested.”
Currently there are 17 players on the Bulls, but the team is always looking for more players. Petersohn said the players range in age from their early 20s to late 30s. He said those interested don’t have to have experience playing the game as coaches and current players are willing to work with those new to the sport.
The team practices on Thursday evenings at Rose Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those interested in joining the club can attend practice or reach out to Petersohn at 406-860-4395. The Marmots’ coach is Alex Shin.
Petersohn said the Marmots have competed in two matches so far this spring. The contests on Saturday will be the last of the spring season for Billings. However, the team hopes to compete in a few summer contests and will continue the Thursday practices to fine-tune for those events.
The hope is Billings can once again have a men’s rugby club competing, and enjoying the competition and camaraderie, on a regular basis.
”We’ll keep it going. The weather is getting nice,” Petersohn said. “We might be doing some rugby touch (on Thursday evenings) and hopefully get new guys out and show them the ropes.”
