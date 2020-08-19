BILLINGS — To say Yellowstone Drag Strip owner C.W. McCarthy is excited would be an understatement.
On Aug. 27-30, an NHRA Lucas Oil Regional Doubleheader will be held at the track located in Acton.
In his nine years as owner of the YDS facility, this is the biggest event McCarthy has ever prepared for. In fact, there is not an event planned for this weekend as workers prepare to host the regional doubleheader. McCarthy hopes the four-day event will feature 300 cars competing each day.
The past few days, McCarthy said he has either been talking or texting on his phone quite a bit fielding inquiries about the race dates. And like most everyone else he has visited with, McCarthy is looking forward to the competition.
“Excited, nervous. Every emotion a guy can have, they are all coming out of me right now,” McCarthy told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Excited by far, we are more excited than anything.”
The real work will begin on Aug. 26 as workers help park all the racers in preparation for Aug. 27. Racing will start at 9 a.m. Aug. 27-30 and the gates will open at 8 a.m. daily. McCarthy said racing should conclude at approximately 8 p.m. all four days.
McCarthy said on a normal Saturday of racing at YDS, there would be a car count between 120 and 150. The YDS facility is a NHRA sanctioned track and is part of the Northwest Division 6 said McCarthy, who also expects drivers from the Midwest to compete.
“The NHRA will bring in a bunch of staff and crew and help us put the event on,” McCarthy said. “It’s a Yellowstone Drag Strip and NHRA event.”
The purse for the event is based on the car count but McCarthy said it should be in the neighborhood of $50,000.
McCarthy said the track, which opened in 2003, has never hosted a regional doubleheader before.
“We don’t have a huge population base. Typically events like this only go to tracks with lots of people, like a population of a million. We’ve been fortunate enough this year to be asked to do this,” he said. “We’ve hosted an NHRA Regional, a divisional and a national open before, but we’ve never hosted a doubleheader.”
McCarthy said a racing doubleheader is when “you do two full events. They are not just qualifying and doing eliminations. They are doing that twice. It’s two full races.”
With the event being a doubleheader, it should help attract racers.
“A doubleheader makes it more enticing for participants to travel to and participate,” McCarthy said. “They are getting a lot more race time and opportunities. We’ll have a good turnout because of it being a doubleheader.”
Competition is to be held in divisions such as Stock, Super Street, Sportsman Motorcycle, Super Comp, Super Stock, Super Gas, Top Dragster, Competition, Pro ET, Top Sportsman, Super Pro ET, and Sportsman.
In addition, Jr. Thunder and Jr. Lightning divisions will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
Box Gamblers and No Box Gambler races are also scheduled Saturday after qualifying.
A highlight will be when the Top Alcohol Dragsters and Top Alcohol Funny Cars compete on Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, with qualifying in the divisions at 2 p.m. on Friday and round one eliminations at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A scheduled provided by YDS can be found with this story at 406mtsports.com.
“The biggest feature for spectators is the Top Alcohol cars,” McCarthy said. “That is a huge opportunity and something we don’t get to race here very often. They run in the mid 5s (seconds) in the quarter mile, which is over 250 miles per hour.”
Tickets are $15 for Aug. 27, $20 for Aug. 28, $20 for Aug. 29 and $15 for Aug. 30. A full-event pass is $50. Those 6 years old and younger are free with a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased at thefoat.com, said McCarthy.
