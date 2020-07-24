BILLINGS — A touching tribute to a former Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb competitor will occur Saturday in the late afternoon at the Billings Motorcycle Club.
A motorcycle with a “family engine” that was last tuned up by the late Jim Bromenshenk in 2019 will be ridden by his good friend Todd Teyler in the 701cc open exhibition class at the Great American. The 1428cc Kawasaki with a Z1 motor is owned by Bromenshenk’s son, Kevin, who started hill climbing on it 20 years ago.
The Great American, celebrating its 102nd anniversary, is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and should conclude between 9:30 and 10 p.m. under the lights in the South Hills.
The championship run-off should start between 8:30-9 p.m. on Saturday and the side-by-side championship will follow.
Jim Bromenenshenk, a lifetime member of the BMC, died on Dec. 22, 2019 in Billings at the age of 71 of complications from cardiac arrest, said Kevin Bromenshenk.
The Shank Pro Hillclimbing motorcycle, with dominant black and white colors, will have the No. 141 and the side number plate says “In Memory of Jim Bromenshenk.” The front number plate has Teyler’s name on it.
For Kevin, 49, it’s an important opportunity to honor his father, who Kevin remembers waking him up early in the mornings as a young child and taking him to the hill climb.
“It’s extremely important. I’ve been thinking about this weekend since my dad’s passing,” Kevin said. “The hill climb means the world to me and my dad never missed an event since he started riding.”
Teyler considers it a privilege to be selected to pilot the bike this weekend. The 51-year-old Teyler, the father of three-time Great American overall champion Austin Teyler, became friends with the Bromenshenk family through the sport of motorcycle hill climbing. Todd said, “Jim and I grew really close. We would go out to lunch and do stuff.”
Kevin explained his family and the Teyler family are friends and that Todd “felt a lot about my dad and they really connected.”
While Kevin is an accomplished hill climb rider, with two professional wins and an eighth-place overall finish in the Great American championship run-off in 2008 on the same bike Todd will ride Saturday, he knew he shouldn’t ride in the open exhibition class.
Kevin, a 1989 Billings West graduate who was a member of the 1989 Billings Scarlets American Legion baseball state championship team, was entered in the 450cc pro class and 40-plus Pro Master division on Friday night and will announce at the Great American Saturday.
“I’ve had accidents and made promises to my wife and family I won’t ride those types of bikes anymore with my age and past injuries,” Kevin said. “But Todd can. When I ride with Todd, I am intimidated about him, he is so good.”
Teyler said at first he wondered why the family didn’t choose a younger rider in the salute to Jim Bromenshenk, but understands why he was selected.
“I can’t believe they picked me,” Teyler said. “It’s a true honor.”
Sally Bromenshenk, who has been married to Kevin for 27 years, said she was looking forward to the tribute on Saturday.
“It’s a very cool weekend. It’s a great way to honor Jim,” she said. “It’s our first hill climb without him.”
During his life, Jim Bromenshenk — who grew up on the west end of Billings on a farm — spent a lot of time at the BMC. Kevin explained that riding motorcycles on the farm sparked an interest in his father to join the motorcycle club. He would compete in hill climbs for “four or five years," but “then I came along and he hung it up as he needed the money to pay for kids.” However, after retiring from the sport, Jim did help with staging area at the annual hill climb and with setup, parking and he even helped build the footage markers used on the hill.
"Jim helped with everything you need to put an event on," said longtime Great American promoter Darrell Devitt.
So, for the tribute to happen at the Great American is fitting and Sally said Teyler was the perfect choice to ride the Kawasaki up the Bentonite Nightmare.
“Absolutely, Todd because of his connection with Dad (Jim) and not just because he’s one of the most capable riders to put the bike over the hill. But, there is a family and emotional connection with Todd. It couldn’t be a more perfect fit. The open bike was Dad’s baby.”
The reason of Jim’s fondness for the Kawasaki isn’t only because it was the bike Kevin competed on. The two of them built it together, with the help of Jim’s best friend, Ric Rael, and Tom Staley, a family member of Kevin’s who sponsored him in 1999.
Rael, who owns Rael Cycle in Billings, said he misses his good friend.
“We were buddies, man. We did everything together,” Rael said. “I sure do miss him. He’d be at the shop three or four times a week all day and sit with my son Mike. Mikes misses him still.”
It was late 1999 when Rael met Jim and Kevin, and “we built the motor in 2000,” Ric said.
But, how the “family engine” ended up in the Kawasaki is a long story that ends full circle.
According to Kevin, the motor was in a factory street bike Jim purchased in 1973. In those days, Kevin explained a drag race was held on a one-eighth mile track on the Saturday preceding the Sunday hill climb at the BMC and Jim rode that motorcycle in the drag race.
“He came out and the bike came up on a straight up wheelie and he sold the bike,” said Kevin.
At some point after Jim sold the motorcycle, it was stolen and Kevin said it ended up in the Yellowstone River. When nobody claimed it, Kevin said, the motorcycle was taken by the police to John Zimmerman’s Kawasaki dealership. John was Jim’s uncle.
From there, John’s son started rebuilding the engine, however, the project stalled and the engine sat in a basement for 18 years before Jim traded an old central air conditioner for the motor, when he and Kevin were looking to build a motorcycle for Kevin to ride.
In 2000, Kevin started racing the Kawasaki. Over the years, Kevin and Jim traveled together to many hill climbs, including stops in California, Utah and North Dakota.
Now, Teyler will be riding the bike on Saturday in Jim’s honor.
“It will be pretty cool to see old man Teyler ride that beast,” said Rael.
Teyler explained how when he first got involved in hill climbs, he was a catcher and rode in the trophy hill climb with his son Austin. Teyler didn’t turn professional until age 40, when Austin also made the jump. Over the years, Teyler has made many friends, including Jim and the Bromenshenk family through hill climbing and said, “this is family.”
Kevin said Jim would be happy this weekend — after all Kevin’s son, 12-year-old Cash, was competing in the trophy hill climb Friday and he’d also take great pride in that.
And while it will be a special moment when Teyler maneuvers the big Kawasaki up the Bentonite Nightmare Saturday afternoon, there is anticipation leading up the ride.
“This bike meant the world to him (Jim) and he took a ton of pride on how it operated,” said Kevin. “He just got a thrill watching this motorcycle go up the hill.
“After Ric built it, dad always tuned the motor and carbs. To this very moment, the last one to tune this bike was my dad last year.”
Somehow, it feels like Jim will be watching on Saturday from the Bromenshenk pit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.