BUTTE — Saint Patrick's Day would not be complete without fifty minutes of hurling.
Hurling, the national sport of Ireland, was on full display Thursday afternoon at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus in Butte.
"Hurling on Saint Patrick's Day in Butte, America," said Missoula's Myles Maloney. "What could be better?"
As fans trickled into the bleachers, players from the Butte Wolfe Tones and Missoula's Thomas Meagher Hurling Club went through their warmup routines as they prepared for their first hurling match of 2022.
Up until the pregame ceremony, the athletes and spectators were serenaded by tunes blaring through the PA system, such as The Ramblin' Rover by Silly Wizard, Randy Dandy-Oh by The Dreadnoughts and Fiddler's Green by the Irish Rovers.
The pregame pageantry was capped off by the Butte-based trio Juniper Creek singing an acapella rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
Then it was game on.
Experience levels among the players ranged from life-long die-hards to novices competing in their first-ever hurling match.
Eanna Ryan and Abbie O'Farrell were the standouts, and for good reason. They're both Irish exchange students who grew up playing the sport.
"Hurling's the biggest sport in Tipperary, where I'm from; it's a bit of a religion, really," Ryan said. "And it's so brilliant that it's over here, too."
"I've been playing since I was born, really," O'Farrell said. "Then competitions usually start at four or five (years old)."
Other players, like Butte's Jaymen Foley had just recently learned the basics of the sport. Foley decided to pursue hurling because she wanted to become more in-touch with her Irish roots and family heritage.
"I'm Irish. And even though I'm new, I'm really good at picking up things," said Foley, who is also a Special Olympian. "Also I am dedicating this — when I'm playing — to my grandpa who is also Irish."
During a hurling match, each player is armed with a stick, which is called a "hurley." There is a ball called a "sliotar." The objective is to score more points than the opponent. A team accumulates points by scoring either a goal, worth three points, or a point, worth one point. A goal is when the sliotar finds its way through the posts and below the goal's crossbar, similar to a goal in soccer. The sliotar must be struck through the posts with the hurley or body part.
"When it's down there in front of the goal it's a free-for-all," explained Wolfe Tones captain Ryan Mulcahy. "It's in play the entire time, even when the goalie puts it in their hand."
If the sliotar is thrown, also called a "hand pass," the goal does not count.
A point occurs when the sliotar goes through the uprights that extend above the goal, like a field goal in football.
A team with a player who is accurate with the hurley and can score from long distances can rack up points quite efficiently.
"As people have gotten better at puckin' it out from far away, that's become more of the strategy," Mulcahy said. "And as you can see some of these guys can do that."
Thomas Meagher, which is the more experienced club overall, had Ryan and O'Farrell play for the Wolf Tones on Thursday in an attempt to even the playing field a bit.
But with O'Farrell peppering the net and blasting the sliotar through the posts from 50-60 yards away at times, and O'Farrell a brick wall at goalie, it became clear that whichever team they played for would probably have won handily.
Behind O'Farrell's and Ryan's dazzling performances, the Wolfe Tones defeated Thomas Meagher 52-20.
The lopsided score certainly did not sour the mood. Almost immediately after the final seconds ticked away, the two squads shook hands and began building their itinerary for the festivities that awaited them in Uptown Butte.
"It's going to be a night of eating, drinking and story-telling," Maloney said.
Not surprisingly, Ryan and O'Farrell were excited for the remainder of their first Saint Patrick's Day in both Butte and the United States.
"We're just going with the flow, to be honest," O'Farrell said. "We're all going downtown, or, into town should I say?"
"Anyone Irish who is over here today is feeling very welcome and very at home," Ryan said. "It really is a home away from home."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.