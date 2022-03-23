BILLINGS — The latest Billings indoor football team begins its season Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark with a preseason contest vs. the Lone Star Pitbulls of Texas at 7:05 p.m.
From the Billings Thunderbolts (2000), Billings Outlaws (2001-2005, 2007-2010), Billings Mavericks (2006) and Billings Wolves (2015-2016), the Magic City has had its share of indoor football teams in the past two decades.
Now, the latest version — again nicknamed the Outlaws — will play its home games at the Metra, just as the other squads did.
Brian Schmidt, the coach of the new first-year expansion Outlaws, said the rules his club will play under in the Champions Indoor Football league are either the same or similar to the ones used in many professional football leagues.
Teams with possession have four plays to achieve a first down of 10 yards. With a field 50 yards long by 28 yards wide, Schmidt did say teams don’t punt but instead go for it, or try to kick a field goal on fourth down.
Quarters are 15 minutes and there are eight offensive players and eight defensive players on the field at one time, Schmidt said. The coach explained a touchdown is worth six points, a field goal is worth three points and teams can go for two-point conversions after a TD. The boards lining the field are also considered to be a part of the field.
For a fan who has never seen an indoor game, Schmidt said: “It’s a lot more fast-paced and hard-hitting.”
After the preseason game, Billings will play 10 regular-season games. The Outlaws’ first official contest is April 2 and their last game of the regular season is June 4.
The CIF will consist of eight teams this year, Outlaws co-owner Keith Russ earlier told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. Those eight teams are the Outlaws, Wyoming (Gillette) Mustangs, Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals, Omaha (Nebraska) Beef, Salina (Kansas) Liberty, Southwest Kansas (Dodge City) Storm, Topeka (Kansas) Tropics, and Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits.
Russ said the eight teams will form a single division this year and the top six squads will make the playoffs. The teams with the two best records will receive a first-round bye.
In prior interviews, Russ has also told The Gazette the league maximum player salary is $200 per game, along with housing, medical and meal expenses. He said the Outlaws would provide the maximum to all their players.
In the indoor football world, where some players are chasing a spot at the next level, and others are living out a dream playing pro ball, rosters are fluid.
While personal goals are important, Schmidt wants all of the Outlaws players focused on winning a championship.
“You have guys that are happy playing indoor football and guys trying to get to the next level,” Schmidt said. “It depends on the guy.
“The biggest thing is having guys that want to win a championship. If you’re not here to win a championship, this isn’t the place to be.”
