BUTTE — When Victor Cline became pastor at Butte Evangelical Free Church, he soon realized that he had a chance to pursue something outside the ministry that he’d been drawn to almost his whole life.
“Growing up in the '60s, it was Bruce Lee, and then Chuck Norris after him, and those guys,” Cline says. “I grew up wrestling all through school.”
During his time working in small, rural communities, Cline had to take a second job on top of pastoring in order to generate a comfortable living income.
But now, instead of a second job, Cline is able to study jiu-jitsu at Grit Training Center in Butte.
“The church pays me a very nice salary,” he says. “I found myself in the evenings watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Nothing against those shows, but it just seemed like they're … I could be a little more productive with my time. I always had that interest. The jiu-jitsu kind of lends itself to wrestling more. With that background, I thought that would be a direction I should go.”
As it probably would be for any 60-year-old, walking in the door for that first lesson was at least slightly intimidating, But Cline says he immediately felt at home and accepted. Jiu-jitsu, as a martial art, is known for having a supportive community.
“My first lesson, I had just turned 60. I thought, ‘Boy, all these guys are young. You know? And they're all athletic, and everything,’” Cline remembers. “But the nice thing about our gym, about Grit, is you've got really great coaches. You've got really good teammates. It doesn't really matter how old or young you are, how in shape you are or not in shape, or your athletic ability. Once you start training at this gym, you're taken in as family. They're really, really supportive and positive. It's really a very encouraging place to go and learn and get in shape and stuff.”
Originally from Salem, Oregon, Cline entered the ministry while living in a town called Sheridan (Oregon) and was ordained in 1990.
“Well, we moved across the street from a little Baptist church, and the pastor was just a couple years older than I was,” he says. “He was 24, and I was 22. We started attending there, and he and I became very good friends. He just urged me to start being more involved in church work, and whatnot, and then put me in a mentorship, and spent seven years being mentored and doing Bible college, correspondence back then, because you didn't have the internet option.”
As he met and engaged with more people, the more he was encouraged to dedicate his life to the church.
“People just started coming up to me and asking me, ‘Have you considered, you know, the ministry?’,” Cline remembers. “I was doing some teaching, and just very involved. They felt like I was gifted in that direction.”
Cline was able to showcase his talent during Bible study groups and on a few occasions when he was given the opportunity to fill the pulpit.
After he was ordained, Cline became an associate pastor in Tillamook, Oregon, for eight years. From there, he took another job, just north of the Puget Sound area, in Woolley, Washington.
“My wife suffers from arthritis, so all that rainy weather just was taking its toll on her, so we looked for someplace drier,” Cline says.
The goal was to remain in the Northwest, and they ended up in Grangeville, Idaho, where the Clines stayed for seven years.
“My kids and grandkids were here in Butte,” Cline says. “We had always wanted to move closer, especially as the grandkids were getting older, and had prayed about that. My thought was, you know, it would be interesting to see what the Lord opens up for my stepson to see what he can do in Grangeville.”
And that’s almost how things worked out, except with a little twist.
“They called and said the pastor (in Butte) had stepped down and asked me to send a resume,” Cline continues. “So, it worked out that I was able to come here. That would be three years ago next month.”
It was soon after the move that Cline started practicing jiu-jitsu at Grit.
Jiu-jitsu stems from Kodokan judo, Japanese Jujutsu and Wrestling. It focuses on ground fighting, submission grappling and grappling. With Cline’s interest in martial arts, coupled with his roots in wrestling, this seems like a natural fit.
And it has been. Along with his passion for the art itself, the support of his new community has also opened Cline’s eyes, and even helped him with his pastoring.
He says something he really took to was the support of his gym, not just when people were there practicing, but also when they weren’t in attendance.
“I thought, ‘You know, that's what the church should be,’” explains Cline. “We should be encouraging people and lifting people up. You know? Life is tough enough. And it's good to have a place to go where you know you're going to grow and develop.
“In there it's martial arts, but just that nurturing and that encouragement; I've translated a lot of that into my own personal ministry. It opened my eyes a little bit. Hey, be more encouraging. Be lifting people up. Let people know you care. Like Grit, if you don't show up, they give you a call. That is primarily what I've learned that I've transferred into my ministry, is just that encouragement and positive, building people up.”
With jiu-jitsu, in order to continue to grow and thrive, it’s important to remain focused on the craft and fundamentals. The physical build of a fighter is not nearly as important as their technique.
“There's a discipline and a consistency that's required with jiu-jitsu,” Cline says. “If you're going to grow and prosper, you have to have that consistency and that discipline. It helps to have a good, supportive team around you.”
Cline’s training is comprised of three sessions per week. Two of those will be classes, during which he is coach by coaches, like Grit’s Sam Rauch.
“Then, every Friday night, we have what's called Randori,” Cline says. “That's when we spar. Sometimes, after the classes, we'll have open mats, where we can try to put into practice in a live competitive form what we've learned in the class.”
As was true for a number of contact sports during 2020, the coronavirus pandemic derailed the thing Grit Training Center and others had been looking forward to most, the jiu-jitsu state tournament held in Butte.
“We had an in-house tournament, just before COVID hit,” Cline remembers. “I was really looking forward to competing in the state tournament in 2020. I had dropped 10 pounds, hitting the weight rooms four times a week, training at Grit, jujitsu four or five times a week.”
In 2021, tournaments returned in a big way. Before the state tournament returned to Butte last month, prior to that was a Grappling Industries tournament in Helena.
“We had people there from Seattle- Because they still couldn't have tournaments in Washington. I think there were over 700 competitors,” Cline says.
Cline competed in six matches in Helena and five at the state tournament. At age 62, he was able to hold his own.
“We were so proud with the way Vic represented Grit,” Rauch said in an interview after the tournament.
In addition to being a competitive outlet, jiu-jitsu teaches discipline, patience and confidence that can be used outside the dojo.
“I'm reading Chuck Norris's autobiography,” Cline says. “He makes a statement; he never had to use his martial arts in a combat or self-defense, like on the streets or in a fight. He could always talk his way out. That's because he had the confidence to be able to do that. He was a six-time karate champion and black belt in multiple disciplines. I think that martial arts... They give you the confidence to be able to talk your way out of confrontation.”
It might not even be a personal confrontation that needs defusing. It could between two strangers on the verge of doing something avoidable that they’d both regret. Cline was able to put his skills to work one afternoon at his favorite swimming hole.
“I was snorkeling, and I hear my wife calling my name,” he says. “I come up to the bank, and there are two guys, nose to nose, getting ready to throw fists. She goes, ‘You need to break that up.’
“They both looked tougher, or bigger than me. I was able to go and just talk to them, just say, ‘Hey, fellas. It's a beautiful day. Why ruin it?’ You know? The one guy had two little girls there that were bawling. I said, ‘Look at your girls, man.’”
Eventually cooler heads prevailed and the conflict was resolved with the timeless ritual of two intoxicated men, presumably friends once again, hugging it out.
As for Cline, he says his goals remain straight-forward.
“At 62, my goal is to be able to walk to my pickup after I'm done training,” he says with a laugh. “I just want to keep learning. You try not to focus on the belt advancement, but it's always there in the back of your mind. You want to get to the next belt level, and stuff.”
For future competitions, Cline figures to gravitate toward no-gi matches.
“When you wear a gi, guys can choke you with your own gi, and grab your gi,” he says. “And guys become very proficient at that. For me, it's a little bit tougher and more involved. If I had more years ahead of me, I would probably focus more on that. I'm probably going to continue to compete, but I'll just do no-gi.”
