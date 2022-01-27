BILLINGS — Tobin Karlberg came away with 23 points and seven steals Thursday night in visiting Alaska Anchorage's 68-61 victory over Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Seawolves (8-3, 3-1) led 29-22 at halftime and never trailed the Yellowjackets (7-9, 3-3) in the second half, leading by as many as 17 points.
MSUB got within one point, 54-53, on a basket by Damen Thacker with 3:28 to play. UAA then scored the next seven points to move ahead 61-53 at the 1:12 mark.
Hunter Sweet wound up with 17 points for UAA. David Rowlands added 14.
Keegan Crosby had 10 rebounds for the Seawolves.
MSUB's Thacker finished with 16 points. Carrington Wiggins had 10 points, while teammates Bilal Shabazz (11) and Malik Brikat (10) also scored in double figures.
Shabazz grabbed nine rebounds.
UAA shot 9 of 29 from 3-point range. MSUB was 4 of 17.
MSUB was playing its first game after a 12-day layoff.
