FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Alaska Nanooks remained undefeated in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball Saturday with a 25-8, 25-18, 25-19 sweep over visiting Montana State Billings.
Alaska (11-5, 4-0) was led by Karli Nelson's 11 kills and two service aces.
MSUB (4-8, 1-3) received six kills from Bayli Monck. Skylar Reed tallied five kills. Hannah Hayden was in on six blocks.
The Yellowjackets will be at home to face Western Oregon on Thursday night.
