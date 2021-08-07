CHIBA, Japan — Kyle Snyder didn’t get the second straight Olympic gold he sought.
However, United States wrestling still made a statement at these Games.
The Russian Olympic Committee’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev defeated Snyder 6-3 in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram final on Saturday.
Despite that, the United States finished with nine medals — more than any other nation and the most it has won since the 1984 Games that several nations, led by the Soviet Union, boycotted.
Three Americans won gold — Gable Steveson and David Taylor with dramatic last-second victories for the men and Tamyra Mensah-Stock for the women.
All five U.S. men’s freestyle qualifiers won medals. In addition to Steveson, Taylor and Snyder earning medals, Kyle Dake and Thomas Gilman took home bronze.
“Guys are getting better and better,” Snyder said. “Everybody is doing the right stuff. We have great coaches, support staff and training environments. I’m really happy for all my teammates who did a great job here, and all the coaches because they work so hard. I think we’re going to dominate and keep getting better.”
The U.S. men's freestyle team is coached by Great Falls native Bill Zadick, who captured four State AA titles for Great Falls from 1988-1991 before winning an NCAA D-I championship for Iowa during his senior year of 1996 and later capturing a gold medal at the World Championships in China in 2006. Zadick became the national freestyle coach after the 2016 Olympics.
Zadick wasn't the only Montanan coaching at the Olympic wrestling tourney.
Steveson wrestles at the University of Minnesota, where his head coach is former Sidney Eagles star Brandon Eggum.
Eggum traveled to Japan with Steveson and acted as his personal coach for Team USA.
American Sarah Hildebrandt earned bronze on Saturday, the fourth medal for the U.S. women at these Games. In addition to Mensah-Stock's gold, Adeline Gray took silver and Helen Maroulis followed up her gold from 2016 with a bronze.
“Team USA — what a special time to be a part of it,” Hildebrandt said. “We are just growing up, we’re supporting each other. You can just feel the energy intermixed between (men’s and women’s) teams.
“It’s just really cool to be a part of, and I’m so grateful to have these teammates. I really feel like we are out there supporting each other and working to get better. And I think that’s something that’s been different than before. And you can see it starting to pay off.”
A win by Snyder would have been a high-profile victory. Sadulaev was the gold medalist at 86kg in 2016 and is a four-time world champion, while Snyder was the Olympic gold medalist at 97kg in 2016 and is a two-time world champion.
Sadulaev led Snyder 6-0 in the final minute. Snyder scored two on a takedown and one on a step-out to make it 6-3 before Sadulaev held on.
“It was more difficult to defend than conquer, so it was much more difficult this time,” Sadulaev said.
Sadulaev joined Zaur Uguev and Zaurbek Sidakov as men's freestyle gold medalists from the Russian Olympic Committee.
NOTES: A breakdown of the nine medals captured by U.S. wrestlers includes three golds, two silvers and four bronzes. ... The Russian Olympic Committee tallied eight wrestling medals with four golds and four bronzes. Japan wound up with seven medals. Japan netted the most golds (5), with one silver and one bronze.
