BUTTE — The Mining City was promised an Expedition League baseball team for the summer of 2021, and it got one. As for promises made beyond that by the team’s general manager and co-owner Dane Wagner, it really depends on who you ask.
In wake of the Tommyknockers’ inaugural season being canceled with six games to play due to staunch disagreements between players and the front office, Wagner assured Expedition League baseball fans that the team would be back in 2022 and beyond.
“We’ll be here for decades and decades to come,” said Wagner during a phone interview with The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com.
If that is indeed the plan, Wagner has a few bridges to mend around town, and he'd better get on it sooner than later.
Dating back to April, roughly a month before Tommyknockers players from around the world arrived in Butte, Wagner raised eyebrows during a long discussion with commissioners before they soundly rejected his proposal to put a party deck and “splash zone” hot-tub just beyond the left-field fence, where beer would be sold.
Several commissioners said they could go along with a party deck, but believed the combination of a hot tub and alcohol sent the wrong message, and raised safety and county liability concerns. Wagner said they were a package deal, but assured the council the team wouldn’t leave if it was rejected.
The Standard detailed the plans in a story before that council meeting and Wagner told the newspaper on the record that he appreciated the story coming out beforehand. But he changed that account when a commissioner said she had problems with the way the plans “were rolled out in the newspaper.”
“Definitely regarding that newspaper article, I was just as shocked as everybody else to see a newspaper article,” he told commissioners.
When contacted about the comment the next day, he told the Standard that he meant to say he was surprised about all the opposition that surfaced after the article came out.
He also told commissioners that while American Legion officials expressed concerns about a party deck, he believed they eventually saw the benefits. One commissioner said that wasn’t the indication he got, and though longtime Miners manager Jeff LeProwse declined comment after the council rejected the plans, it was clear there were frictions between the Legion program and the new team.
Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said there were some communications issues regarding the shared ballpark but he thought they worked through that. When asked who he meant by wanting to meet with “management,” he named Dane Wagner specifically, saying he was part of local ownership.
“It reflects a lot of him,” Gallagher said. “I’ve had other people share concerns about things that have happened with him and so I want to work through those.”
Those frictions bubbled over into the summer baseball season, during which the Miners and Tommyknockers shared a field.
“We couldn't use any of their equipment,” a Tommyknockers player, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Standard. “We couldn't use a turtle for batting practice. They would, after their series, take all the rakes, everything, and hide it on the side fields and lock it up so we didn't use it.”
The housing and host family fiasco has been documented. What seemed to irk the players most was the lack of honesty and breakdown in communication.
“There's just one story we know for sure where two guys were driving up from Arizona and were calling (Wagner) the entire way up saying, ‘We're going to be there in two days. When we get there, where do we stay?’,” the unnamed source added. “Dane refused to take their phone call or even call them back. So they got to Butte and slept in their truck that night during a snowstorm at the beginning of the season.”
Wagner explained that he did all that he could to provide shelter to his players, from Facebook advertisements to newspaper inserts alerting the community to the host family shortage. The Tommyknockers GM also confirmed that all players had a host family by the end of June.
"The problem with the host family situation is that he told all of us over Zoom meetings that he had host families for everyone before we had come to Butte," Tommyknockers pitcher Dylan Wilhelm said. "The issue with that statement, however, is that it was a lie and the situation that followed was caused by Dane's constant lying to players, and lack of overall communication to anyone."
The lies did not stop with the host families, according to other players. There was team swag that was never distributed and an extravagant lineup of local venders promised but not delivered.
“(Wagner) should be dismissed of his duties,” said another unnamed source. “He promised us host families as soon as we arrived, shorts and sweatshirts, which we never received.”
“He told us we were supposed to have Philipsburg Creamery and Casagranda vend at the stadium,” Butte native Liam Sommer said. “He said we were going to get a luxurious concession stand, bathrooms and in the next year we’d have locker rooms. But I don’t know about that.”
Sommer pitches for the University of Mary. In addition to playing for the Tommyknockers this summer, he thought he was receiving an internship.
“I came back into town for Christmas break to spend time with my family,” Sommer said. “I met up with (Wagner) because I was supposed to intern with (the Tommyknockers), but he never let me intern. He told me he was going to get the paperwork and then just blew it off.”
More recently, a rendezvous between an Expedition League official and the Tommyknockers created another instance where the front office and players offered different descriptions of what unfolded.
Expedition League VP of Operations Mitch Messer on Friday stopped by 3 Legends to inspect a bit of field maintenance. His visit evolved into what Wagner described as “a swearing brawl from all of the players to this league official.”
“They knew who he was,” Wagner added. “They knew that he was a high-level league official, and at one point after the game, they were swearing at this league official and saying, ‘Come out to the parking lot and see what’s up.’
“Their college coaches would be very disappointed with the way they were acting. … It was a very low-caliber, low-character way to do something.”
Sommer witnessed something different. His account of what transpired described a discussion between one Tommyknockers player and Messer. The player pointed out to Messer that he had over-watered the field, something that Messer may not have known since the field at 3 Legends drains poorly.
“It rains for 20 minutes and you can’t have a game, basically,” Sommer said. “I’ve been playing here my whole life.”
The first couple of innings were played in what Sommer described as a “mud bath,” prompting his teammate to explain the situation to Messer.
Messer shrugged off the player, eventually drove off and before leaving the premises, sarcastically said through a smirk to the player who confronted him, “Hope you stay safe,” according to Sommer.
The Standard reached out to Messer for a comment but did not receive a response.
With the cancellation of the 2021 season, it’s clear that the damage is beyond immediate repair. However, if the Tommyknockers indeed plan to return for 2022 and beyond, it is also clear that the front office needs to make amends with the players and community before that can happen.
The Expedition League is a wood bat summer baseball league for collegiate players. The league was founded by Dane’s father, Steve Wagner, who is also the league president. Steve Wagner has not returned messages from the Standard for an interview.
Montana Standard reporter Mike Smith contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.