BSB official expresses unease after season abruptly ends

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official has serious concerns about the meltdown that led the Expedition League’s Tommyknockers baseball club to cancel the last six games of its inaugural season in Butte.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said he wants to meet with management of the Mining City Tommyknockers, and with players too, to determine what went wrong. But he indicated from the county’s perspective, the team’s future in Butte is in doubt.

“We have some concerns of how things ended and why they ended the way they did,” Gallagher told The Montana Standard on Monday. “I think a lot of it has to do with the management locally and I want to figure out if there is the potential for these guys to stay or should they stay.”

Gallagher had vetted the club as parks director and helped facilitate their coming to Butte, and said he didn’t know about the season being abruptly canceled on Sunday or the extent of the problems until he read the Standard on Monday morning.

But he said people had supported the team and it was very much a local government concern because the team leases and plays at county-owned 3 Legends Stadium.

“I think there’s a lack of trust that the community is going to have with cancellation of the last part of the season,” he said, adding that “we really have to look closely on whether it’s the right thing for our community to continue.”

The club announced on Twitter Sunday that its remaining six games had been canceled but gave no explanation. Players did, citing insufficient housing, an absence of medical personnel and a lack of communication between front-office management and players.

Dane Wagner, the team’s general manager and co-owner, said Sunday that housing issues were eventually worked out and accused players of swearing while airing their grievances with a league official “in a very low-caliber, low-character way.”

Gallagher said he wanted to meet as soon as possible with Dane Wagner, the team’s co-owner and general manager, and his brother, Expedition League President Steve Wagner. He planned to talk with players, too, though he guessed many had already left Butte.

Gallagher said he wanted to get all sides, “But we need to look closely at what happened and is it possible for the Tommyknockers to continue.”

The league emulates the minor leagues, with players using wooden bats and playing six games a week from late May to early August. They are college players and don’t get paid, however, since NCAA rules prohibit that. Players are supposed to get host-families to live with.

But the league itself is a for-profit entity, with owners, marketing plans, sharp logos and promotions, and it promises high-quality baseball and affordable, wholesome family entertainment through a 64-game season.

As parks director, Gallagher visited other league cities and said he was especially impressed with a team’s success in Dickinson, North Dakota, which is smaller than Butte but was bringing in 1,000 spectators per game last August.

Gallagher said there were some positive signs in Butte, too.

“Locally, people have expressed to me that they really loved the kids (players) up there, they loved the competition and play, and even the atmosphere, so there were some good things going on,” he said.

“But if players weren’t being respected and being treated right, then I have major concerns supporting anything that doesn’t take into account player safety.”

