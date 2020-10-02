HELENA — Kaden Huot passed for 297 and five touchdowns, Dexter Tedesco hauled in four receptions for 125 yards and the Helena High Bengals improved to 4-0 with a road 40-0 win over the Kalispell Flathead Braves on Friday night.
This marked the second game this season Huot has tied the Helena High record for touchdown passes in a game, and the third week in a row he's accounted for five TDs.
"He's just doing a great job of taking care of the ball and giving it to different guys," said Bengals coach Scott Evans. "Raef Miller had three touchdowns tonight, you know, so we've just got a multitude of guys that he's distributing the ball to. So it's great to see."
On Helena's first drive of the game, a defensive pass interference penalty set up Huot's first TD pass to Miller, a sliding grab in the back of the end zone that put the Bengals up 6-0. The PAT was no good.
Huot completed passes to six different receivers. Miller had 72 yards to go along with his three touchdowns.
Flathead did the best it could to answer back. During the ensuing drive, the Braves converted a fake punt. It looked like Flathead had things rolling after a pass interference penalty by the Bengals, but the drive fizzled out three plays later and Flathead punted back to Helena.
The Bengals started to find a rhythm during the second quarter.
On fourth and goal, a 17-yard TD pass to Miller and a PAT made it 13-0 Bengals.
On Helena's next drive, a 56-yard pass to Tedesco set up first and goal. Huot delivered another TD pass to Miller, who tacked on the PAT to make give the Bengals a 20-0 lead at the half.
Kicking off to begin the second half, Helena High attempted an onside kick, but it was recovered by Flathead.
When you have a defense like the Bengals, you can roll the dice every once in a while. Chase McGurran nabbed an interception a couple plays later.
"They tackled the ball well," Evans said of his stout defense. "They got themselves in a situation where they played the ball. I'm just seeing them working as a team; team tackling, team pursuit. The guys are just playing at a good tempo right now and the best thing I can say about our defense right now is that they're doing it all together."
The Braves (0-4) finished with just 130 total yards. Helena had 415.
Marcus Evans' 23-yard TD run and a PAT made it 27-0 and a Ben Swanson touchdown reception extended the lead to 33-0. Swanson had two receptions for 20 yards.
To begin the fourth quarter, Huot found Tedesco for a 9-yard score. The two teams played with a running clock the rest of the way.
The Bengals are home next week hosting Kalispell Glacier. Both teams will enter the contest undefeated at 4-0.
