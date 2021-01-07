MILES CITY — Ella Paleaae-Cook, a power forward from Brisbane, Australia, has signed with the women's basketball program at Miles Community College beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

She is the eighth Australian to come to Miles City in the last two years, said Lady Pioneers' coach Taylor Harris in a press release.

The 5-foot-10 Paleaae-Cook will join current MCC player, Bree Trego, who is also from Brisbane.

She is currently playing with the Division I Brisbane Capitals of Basketball Queensland.

