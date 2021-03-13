IDITAROD, Alaska — Montana musher Jessie Royer was in 12th place and resting at the Nikolai checkpoint Saturday morning as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race hits the home stretch.

Aaron Burmeister of Nome, Alaska, was the first to leave Nikolai, departing at 2:27 a.m. (AT). Five other mushers also had left the checkpoint.

Six, including Royer, were still in Nikolai as of noon (MT) Saturday. All but one of the competitors ahead of Royer have taken both their 24- and 8-hour layovers.

Royer was down two dogs to 12. Of the top 12 mushers, only Burmeister still had his full complement of 14 dogs.

Royer advanced from McGrath to Nikolai in 6 hours, 36 minutes. Her average speed slipped slightly to 7.27 mph, sixth fastest of all mushers.

The Iditarod is expected to end this weekend in Willow, where the race began Sunday.