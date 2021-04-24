BILLINGS — The roar of motorcycles and the thumping of leather mixed martial arts gloves against the skin are lively, energetic sounds.
Submissions, tears of joy, blood, sweat and the sweet smell of motorcycle fumes sifting through the air as the freestyle motorsports daredevils performed were packed into one knockout punch at the Metra.
“Backflips and Beatdowns,” two extreme sports combined into one event, returned to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark for the first time in several years Saturday.
According to promoters, after a year-plus of social distancing due to the coronavirus, the show also marked a return to normal attendance procedures at the Metra. And while definitely not a sellout, table seating on the floor appeared to be full and many seats in the lower bowl were occupied by enthusiastic fans.
With two strikingly different sports filling the card, both the fighters and the riders had tremendous respect for each other.
During matches, the riders were gathered watching athletes slug it out inside the cage and while there was a break in the action, many of the fighters watched in awe as the riders performed overhead.
“This is the first time I’ve been to Backflips and Beatdowns. It will be interesting to have both action sports combined,” said freestyle motorsports star Anthony Murray, 29, of Pueblo West, Colorado. “I’m an MMA enthusiast. I like the fights. It will be hard to stay focused with fights going on.
“When these guys are fighting, I’ll be here seeing if I can catch the action.”
Trent Miller, 25, of Las Vegas fought in the Fusion Fight League’s Rising Stars Tournament in the second bout of the night at 185 pounds. Miller scored a unanimous decision over Dustin Odegard (0-1) of Kalispell in the tourney’s first round.
Miller improved to 3-0 with two stoppages in his amateur MMA career. His first two bouts were in Utah, where he scored a submission and a TKO.
“I’m excited, man, definitely more excited after the win,” he said. “I’d have liked to get a finish, but a win is a win. I’ll take it.”
The unique format of the event was appealing to Miller, who noted “the whole venue is awesome.” Miller said he definitely was a fan of the freestyle motorsports part of the show.
“This is awesome,” he said. “I grew up watching that kind of stuff. My dad was super into supercross.”
Missoula’s Kailey Frank scored a split decision victory in her 125-pound first-round tournament bout against Kacee Christiansen of Utah.
The 17-year-old Missoula mixed martial arts competitor said she is a junior at the high school level and is homeschooled.
It was Frank’s debut. Christiansen fell to 1-2.
Asked what her key to victory was, Frank with tears of happy emotion, said “I’m just so dedicated to the sport. This is my dream.”
Justin Zachariasen, 21, of Missoula, and Donell Dixon, 31, of Colorado Springs were matched in the first bout of the night at 160 pounds. The amateur match wasn’t part of the Rising Stars Tournament.
Although not a tourney bout, both fighters were making their debut and eager to start their amateur career off with a win.
Zachariasen won the bout by submission with a triangle choke.
“I’d say jiu-jitsu, having that backup, it’s always in my back pocked. I’m ready to use it,” Zachariasen said.
The Straight Blast Gym fighter said he only just recently agreed to the bout. Now, maybe he’s a rising star.
“This is awesome. I don’t know. I took it on four days’ notice and this is fun,” he said. “I was just ready and have been training for six or seven months and they had some people fall out and I’ll take it.”
While plenty of young fighters were hoping to begin carving out their mark, Adam Jones of Reno, Nevada, is a highly-decorated freestyle motorsports star.
Jones, 36, has won eight X Games medals and was a Dew Tour champion.
This was the third times Jones has performed at a freestyle motorsports event in Billings.
“It is an extremely different event and it’s exciting to do something different than normal,” he said. “I didn’t know much about it, but I like the idea doing two things completely different but in their own right super cool.”
Jones and Murray were both happy to be back to work. Both make their living as freestyle motorsports performers and after a year of limited opportunities, it was once again time to shine.
Jones said he lived off of his savings and by “doing whatever you can in the meantime, like everybody else,” as “the entertainment industry has been hit hard.”
Murray was happy to once again be thrilling fans, as he’s been doing since 2010.
“It’s nice to see events happening in the midst of the COVID stuff,” Murray said. “It’s really affecting a lot of peoples’ lives, including mine.
“It’s really affected us. I’m hoping for a good 2021 and to be able to make some money and get into a comfortable living situation.”
Ramp to ramp, grappling and striking, “Backflips and Beatdowns” left fighters, freestyle motorsports athletes, and probably many fans thirsting for more.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The show was still in progress at press time.
