BILLINGS — The card was posted on social media on Thursday and fighters and freestyle motorsports athletes have begun arriving in Billings for “Backflips and Beatdowns” on Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The mixed martial arts and freestyle motorsports show is set to begin at 6 p.m.
“It’s time to go. Everything is in the Metra right now,” promoter and co-owner of “Backflips and Beatdowns” Tyler Johnson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Thursday. “Everything is ready to rock and roll.”
The fight card will be a continuation of the Fusion Fight League’s Rising Stars Tournament.
Scheduled bouts include: 160 pounds, Donnell Dixon vs. Justin Zachariasen; lightweight, Shawn Abeyta vs. Braeden Tovey; middleweight, Trent Miller vs. Dustin Odegard; women’s flyweight, Kacee Christansen vs. Kailey Frank; featherweight, Alex Aragon vs. Daeri Alderman; women’s strawweight, Yanet Perez vs. Caysea McBride; lightweight, Darien Robinson vs. Gage Morsette; bantamweight, Ethan Goodwin vs. Erik Mendez; women’s vacant bantamweight title, Wendy Freeman vs. Lauren Wolfe.
X Games veterans Adam Jones, Brian McCarty, Willie Elam and Anthony Murray are also set to perform. Johnson said to expect 50 to 100 backflips at the performance. Plans call for one of the riders to perform a backflip over the cage during one of the MMA bouts.
“Everybody flips,” said Johnson. “There are no B-riders; they are all A-plus riders.”
Johnson explained the reason for an early start on Saturday was so local fans could try and catch some of the UFC fights set for Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. There will be an After the Fights party at Pepper’s in Billings where many of the freestyle motorsports athletes and MMA fighters will gather.
According to Johnson all of the available floor tables sold, but five more were added on Thursday. If interested in a table, call Johnson at 406-861-0288. Tickets can be purchased at the Metra box office or metrapark.com. The show will be available to stream on pay-per-view at fite.tv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.