BILLINGS — “Backflips and Beatdowns” are back in style.
The fast-paced show with a name that is iconic in Montana (and even national) mixed martial arts and freestyle motorsports circles, has a comeback date.
After a hiatus of several years, the night that combines high-energy MMA and freestyle motorsports into one event is set to return to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday, April 24, at 6 p.m.
If you’ve never been to a “Backflips and Beatdowns,” a short synopsis is “lights, camera and action,” said Tyler Johnson of Octane Addictions, one of the co-promoters of the show. While MMA bouts are being contested inside a cage, a freestyle motorsports rider on either a motorcycle or quad will jump over the cage and do a flip during one of the fights. In between fights, there will be more tricks.
Johnson said fans can expect to see 100 flips on April 24.
“In between fights, we’ll jump,” Johnson said. “The whole thing will be choreographed this year. It will all be to key and be live-streamed.”
Terrill Bracken of the Fusion Fight League is co-promoting the venture with Johnson. Bracken and Johnson are co-owners of “Backflips and Beatdowns” and the first such event was held in October of 2011.
During that show at the Metra, riders accomplished a first. Johnson told The Billings Gazette at the time that when riders did backflips over the MMA cage during a bout with bikes and quads that it had never been done. Riders had performed jumps over an MMA bout to that point, but never a backflip.
At a previous “Backflips and Beatdowns” show at the Metra on Oct. 24, 2015, MMA legend Randy Couture was the special guest, traveling to Billings to help organizers raise funds for a local family in need.
Bracken said there will be at least 10 fights and a continuation of the FFL’s Rising Stars Tournament.
“I’ve kind of lost count, it’s been so long since we’ve done one,” Bracken said with a laugh when asked how many of the extreme events have taken place.
A quick check of Gazette archives found a story previewing "Backflips and Beatdowns 8: Extreme" in October of 2016.
Bracken said one of the reasons for bringing back the popular combination of daredevil sports was because “people deserve something extra fun, let’s do it.
“We just thought it would be fun to share it with everyone to bring it back and coming off the heels of COVID and everyone being stir crazy and looking for something to do. We just thought it would be a great opportunity to share an awesome show with the community. Kind of a celebration of getting back to life.”
The Rising Stars Tournament kicked off March 20 at the Metra, Bracken said. He said on any given Rising Stars tourney card, fans can expect to see fighters from coast to coast. The bracketed tournament is set to run over the course of a year.
“We have 86 competitors (total) that are competing in each weight division (12 overall) to determine who the top person is,” Bracken said. “If there is a vacant title, they get the title. If there is a title holder in that weight division, they get to challenge for that title. The winner gets a pro contract.
“It’s our best local competitors taking on the best fighters from all over the country and big-name gyms.”
The freestyle motorsports athletes who will be in Billings are Adam Jones, Brian McCarty, Willie Elam and Anthony Murray, all of X Games fame.
“It’s definitely our A-team,” Johnson said.
Tickets are available at www.metrapark.com or the MetraPark box office. The show will be available to stream on pay-per-view at fite.tv.
At the venue, the instant replays of some of the more thrilling highlights will be featured on video screens.
Johnson said the freestyle athletes are excited to compete. The riders will take off from a metal ramp, and finish on an “air landing.”
“It’s exactly like a bouncy house, but we can land on it,” Johnson said.
MetraPark marketing and sales director Ray Massie said the venue is “excited” to host the event.
“It’s very unique,” Massie said. “It certainly is nonstop action through most of the time frame.”
In his travels promoting and holding freestyle motorsports events, Johnson said he encounters people who ask him about “Backflips and Beatdowns.”
“They love it,” he said of the freestyle stars. “No matter where we go across the country, everyone asks when are you going to do one of the ones where you flip over the cage.”
Bracken, who has ran the FFL for 11 years and has a long history of promoting MMA fights, said interest is high for the April 24 production. The promoters aren’t adding any fancy labels or numbers to the title, saying, “Backflips and Beatdowns” speaks for itself.
“The response to this has been huge,” Bracken said. “It has been very popular. People are very excited about it. There is more buzz than we’ve had in a long time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.