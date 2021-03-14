BISMARCK, N.D. — Six Miles Community College men's basketball players scored in double figures in a 107-75 Mon-Dak Conference men's basketball victory over Bismarck State on Sunday.
Dylan Hushaw led MCC with 18 points and Jakim Ricketts and Remy Lemovou each added added 17 points.
MCC (12-8, 11-8) led 53-30 at the break and built the lead to 37 points in the second half.
On Friday in Miles City, Favour Chukwukelu's double-double of 26 points and 15 rebounds helped the Pioneers to a 99-88 victory over visiting United Tribes in Mon-Dak action.
The Pioneers, who trailed 42-41 at halftime, put up 58 points in the second half.
Lemovou scored 18 points for MCC, followed by Ben Datro and Hushaw with 15 apiece and Ricketts with 13.
Chukwukelu accounted for six of MCC's 14 3-pointers.
The Pioneers only have two regular-season games remaining and will next visit Lake Region Sate College on March 22.
