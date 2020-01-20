WINTER PARK, Colo. — Led by a pair of first-place finishes from Alexander Sehlberg, Rocky Mountain College's ski-racing teams found success during the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association's (USCSA) Rocky Mountain Conference Meet in Winter Park.
In the slalom race on Saturday, Rocky's men's team finished with the top three times and six skiers in the top 10.
Sehlberg finished first with the best times on both runs in 39.49 and 44.93 for a combined time of 1:24.42. The combined time was more than two full seconds faster than teammate Oscar Dalmalm who finished in second place with runs of 42.03 and 44.95 for a total time of 1:26.98. Filip Johansson took third with runs of 42.64 and 44.99.
Dylan Stutzke took sixth on a total time of 1:28.56, while Nick Rupert finished right behind him in seventh with a time of 1:29.08. Adam Garrigus rounded out Rocky's top 10 finishers with a clocking of 1:29.18.
On the women's side in the slalom, four Battlin' Bears finished in the top 10. Ester Jackobsson led the way with a third-place finish on runs of 52.42 and 47.91 for a combined time of 1:40.33. Sydney Weaver finished in fifth with runs of 50.46 and 51.65. Hannah Clancy took eighth on a time of 1:48.89 while teammate Jessica Liu finished behind her in ninth with a time of 1:49.22.
On Sunday in the giant slalom, Sehlberg once again took first place after racing down the slopes in 1:04.85 and 1:11.15, the best time once again for each run, for a total time of 2:16.00. Johansson took third with runs of 1:07.25 and 1:13.28, while Garrigus improved to a fourth-place finish on total time of 2:20.96.
As for the women's giant slalom, Weaver placed on the podium. After leading the field with a top time of 1:13.68 in the first run, Weaver finished the day in third with combined time of 2:25.85. Clancy took seventh place on a total time of 2:32.27 while Liu finished in 10th with a time of 2:37.84.
The Battlin' Bears will next race in the Stano Cup at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.