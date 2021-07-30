HAVRE — Outfielder Mason Peters batted 4 for 4 and the Glacier Twins defeated the Laurel Dodgers 8-3 Friday night to move into Saturday's undefeated semifinal game at the State A American Legion baseball tournament.
The Twins will collide with the Gallatin Valley Outlaws at 7 p.m.
The Outlaws rallied Friday afternoon to beat the Mission Valley Mariners 8-4 in their second-round game.
Earlier in the day, the Belgrade Bandits and Great Falls Chargers also remained in the running by posting wins in loser-out games.
The Chargers ousted the Glendive Blue Devils 12-5 and the Bandits eliminated the host Havre Northstars 8-6.
Laurel will face Great Falls at 4 p.m. Saturday in a loser-out game. Belgrade will take on Mission Valley at 1 p.m. in another loser-out encounter.
Glacier 8, Laurel 3
The Twins jumped ahead 3-0 in the first inning and were up 7-0 after four.
Peters had a double for the victors. So did Daniel Dunn.
Teammate Stevyn Andrachuck batted 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Starter Zach Veneman pitched 5 2/3 innings to collect the win. He allowed six hits and three earned runs. He also struck out six and walked four.
Reliever Taylor Bryan gave up two hits and no runs in his 1.1 innings.
Glacier outhit Laurel, 14-8 and didn't commit an error.
The Dodgers received doubles from Jaxon Wittmayer and Richie Cortese. Ricky Temporal had three hits.
Gallatin 8, Mission Valley 4
Trailing 4-2, the Outlaws came up with six runs in the sixth inning to post the victory.
Isaac Richardson batted 2 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in and teammate Bo Hays went 2 for 3. Both doubled for Gallatin Valley.
Cyrus Richardson also drove in two runs for the winners.
Hays was also the winning pitcher. In six innings, he gave up six hits and four earned runs, while striking out six and walking three.
Mayson Shively pitched the seventh for Gallatin Valley.
Mission Valley received doubles from Espn Fisher, Dawson DuMont, Alex Muzquiz and Xavier Fisher.
Espn Fisher batted 3 for 4. DuMont had two RBIs.
The Mariners made four errors, while Gallatin Valley was flawless in the field.
Great Falls 12, Glendive 5
Austin Armstrong came within one out of pitching a complete game for the Chargers. He allowed eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out seven and walking one.
Joshua Stimac provided support with a double and two RBIs for Great Falls. Mason Davis, Logan Sloan, Scotty Klinker and Nate Redenbaugh had the other Charger hits.
The Blue Devils outhit the Chargers 9-5, but were hampered by five errors.
Great Falls pushed home seven runs in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 deadlock.
Rhett Hoffer tripled for Glendive.
Belgrade 8, Havre 6
Kash Fike and Coby Richards combined on a four-hitter against the Northstars. They finished with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Coby Richards, Brody Jacksha, Copper Vanluchene and Payton Burman had two hits each for the Bandits. Jacksha hit a double.
Belgrade, which committed six errors, fell behind early by a 4-2 count.
It was a 6-6 game until the Bandits scored twice in the sixth.
Trent Maloughney, Drake Berreth and Eli Cloninger doubled for Havre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.